Men of faith

Nicholas Paul and Kwesi Browne were on the Izu Velodrome track here in Japan after press time, last night, battling for Tokyo 2020 Men’s keirin semi-final berths.
Paul finished second in the third first round heat to secure direct passage to the quarters, the Gasparillo cyclist powering home just behind Malaysia’s Mohammed Awang. Browne’s route was different, the Arima rider coming through the repechage round after missing out on automatic qualification by one spot.
What was strikingly similar, though, was acknowledgement of their creator.
“As I always say,” Paul told the Sunday Express, “thanks to God firstly for his blessings and guidance in the race. I wanted to execute it as best as possible because I didn’t want to go through the repechage, so I put my best forward and ended up qualifying for the next round. With keirin, being tactical is very, very critical. I think I positioned myself well, and the outcome was good.”
Browne was third in the opening first round heat, trailing Frenchman Rayan Helal and Germany’s Maximilian Levy to the line. But though he did not grab one of the two auto spots up for grabs, Browne was solid, beating Great Britain’s 2016 Olympic keirin champion Jason Kenny into fourth spot.
Ahead of the opening repechage race, Browne was deep in prayer.
“Before I go out there to ride,” he explained, in an interview with the Sunday Express, “I always ask God to keep me safe. Everything is in his hands, all up to him so I just give him the thanks before I go out there on the bike. I give him thanks in advance.”
With the fastest men in the world putting out maximum effort at close quarters, prayer is indeed a plus in the keirin. That Browne stayed in his saddle after a clash of bikes during that first repechage heat suggests some sort of divine intervention.
“I felt the bump and just went with it,” said Browne.
With one lap to go, Browne was among the top three riders, and poised to challenge for a top-two spot. With the battle well and truly on in the final stages of the race, space opened up in the sprint lane. Instinctively, Browne pounced, charging to the line and grabbing victory, just ahead of Malaysia’s Shah Sahrom.
“I was very surprised that it opened up because it’s not something that usually happens within the last 100 metres. I just want to give thanks to God for opening up the doors for me. It happened, and everything fell into place.
Winning a race at the Olympic Games meant a lot to Browne.
“This is something very special for me...and to do it on the highest level possible.”
Last night, Browne squared off against Awang, Australian Matthew Glaetzer, Germany’s Stefan Boetticher, Japan’s Yuta Wakimoto and Russian Denis Dmitriev in the third of three quarter-final heats. The top four finishers advanced to the semis. The final was contested at 11 o’clock last night (T&T time).
In the second quarter-final, Paul went up against Levy, Sahrom, Briton Jack Carlin, New Zealand’s Callum Saunders and Suriname’s Jair Tjon En Fa.
Following yesterday’s successful first round ride, Paul said that while he had set his sights on a podium finish in the keirin, it was important to take one race at a time. “The main goal is to try to medal, but I just want to take it step by step, progress through the tournament, and see how it goes. I have the legs, so I just want to go out there and smash it and see where it takes me.”
Paul said the circumstances surrounding his quarter-final elimination in the Tokyo 2020 sprint will serve him well in the future. After defeating Dmitriev in two straight rides, Paul was relegated in race two for leaving his line during the final sprint. Dmitriev won the decider.
“That’s behind me. Think positive and keep looking ahead. It was a learning experience and an enjoyable one. My first Olympics, and for me to execute all my rides as good as I did, I was happy with that. Might not be the best outcome,” Paul ended, “but sixth place in the Olympics is mind-blowing.”