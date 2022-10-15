TEAM PHARMACO’s Gabriel Mendez powered to win the 50-km stage two and with it the overall lead in the 2022 Tobago International Cycling Classic (TICC), yesterday in Scarborough.
The Argentina-born native made an attack the last few kilometres to surge to the lead, crossing the line in one hour, seven minutes and 51.35 seconds. Mendez was comfortably clear of Team Raiders’ USA rider Denis Ramirez in 1.08:04.11, edging Mendez’s Team Pharmaco teammate Andrew Scrarano into third (1.08:04.82)
With that effort, Mendez took the yellow jersey and leads the Classic with 40 points, ahead of Team Foundation’s Mateo Garcia of Colombia (37 points) and two-time (2014 & 2018) TICC champion Oscar Pachon (36 points), representing Team Raiders.
First-day leader Jonny Browne of the USA dropped to 10th overall after finishing 21st in yesterday’s criterium, a mass start, multi-lap event contested on a closed course where laps are typically a mile or less and include four to six corners.
Mendez was satisfied with his effort. “Today’s win is a crit (criterium). I got a little experience in that from the US. But international racing, it is always gonna be a little bit different. It was an interesting race. I love the hill up on the turn too. But it was instrumental having the team to cover the counter-attacks from the Blazers and the Raiders,” Mendez explained. “And it just came down to we were able to do a couple of attacks at the end of the race.”
Mendez said he used the first day to get accustomed to the racing style of some of his opponents and to get acclimatised to the heat. “It is a fantastic race. I am excited about tomorrow (today). I hear that it is a big climbing day. I’m excited for the steep climbs and the little twisty roads but yeah I am looking forward to it,” he added.
The third and final stage of the Tobago International Cycling Classic will be the 120km Tour of Tobago set to ride off today. The riders will depart the Scarborough Esplanade at 7 a.m. and make their way around Tobago before returning to the finish on the Esplanade.
Overall leaders after Stage 2
Division 1
1. Gabriel Mendez (Team Pharmaco/USA) - 40 pts
2. Mateo Garcia ( Team Foundation/Colombia) - 37 pts
3. Oscar Pachon (Raiders/Colombia) - 36 pts
4. Andrew Scarano (Team Pharmaco/USA)
Stage 2 results
Division 1 50 laps/50 km
1. Gabriel Mendez (Team Pharmaco/USA) - 1.07:51.35
2. Denis Ramirez (Raiders/USA) - 1.08:04.11
3. Andrew Scarano (Team Pharmaco/USA) - 1. 08:04.82
4. Edwin Sutherland (Team Foundation/Barbados) 1.04.86
Division 2 20 laps/20 km
1. Josias Velzquez (Team Pharmaco/Venezuela) - 28:43.82
2. Kirston George (Heatwave/TTO) - 29:18.66
3. Jadian Neaves (Raiders/TTO) - 29:18.69
4. Nicholas Ho (Breakaway/TTO) - 29:29.67
Division 3 5 laps/5 km
1. Jevon Adams (Unattached/Tobago) - 7:36.88
2. Judah Neverson (RIg Tech/TTO) - 8:36.48
3. Jonah Kelly (Miami Blazers/Barbados) - 9:06.48