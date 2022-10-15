NEW LEADER: Gabriel Mendez of Team Pharmaco/USA, second from left, celebrates after assuming the race leader’s yellow jersey after stage two of the Tobago International Cycling Classic, yesterday. Oscar Pachon (Raiders/Colombia), centre, retained the pink jersey after topping the sprint primes. Also in photo, second from right is Rosemarie Richardson-Mitchell, past secretary of the Sport and Culture Fund of the Office of the Prime Minister, along with a couple of the promotional girls. —Photo courtesy TICC