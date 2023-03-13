Merry Boys continued their winning ways in the Premiership 2 North competition over the weekend to stay in the lead and on course to earn promotion back to the top flight.
The Diego Martin-based club won their fifth straight game of the season after completing a 141-run victory over Defence Force.
Batting first, Merry Boys posted 221 with Daron Cruickshank hitting an even 50. Defence Force were dismissed for 76 in their first innings while Merry Boys made 197 batting a second time. Defence Force had a better showing in the bat in the second innings but still fell short after being bowled out for 201.
In the Premiership 2 South, Caldrac Club are also looking to reclaim their place in the top flight and maintained their place at the top of the standings after winning first innings points in their drawn game against the Premier League Under-19s.
Batting first, the U-19s posted 255 all out with Nick Ramlal hitting 115. Caldrac replied with 270 all out with half-centuries from Gabriel Blackwell and Nathaniel McDavid.
The U-19s made 151 in their second innings. Avinash Mahabirsingh was the best bowler for Caldrac grabbing four for 76 and six for 69 as the match ended in a draw.
Meanwhile, Rivaldo Ramlogan had another good game with Marchin Patriots over the weekend, hitting 95 and grabbing four wickets in their innings and 178-run victory over Sancho St Julien Sports. Adrian Ali also came good again for the Patriots hitting 102 as they posted 405 for seven declared.
Ramlogan took three for 25 and one for 20 as St Julien were dismissed for 154 and 73. Teshawn Castro grabbed six for 22 in the second innings for the Patriots, who are second on the standings just two points behind Caldrac, who are on 91 points, and with just two rounds of matches left in the competition.
Summarised Scores:
PREMIERSHIP 2 NORTH
Merry Boys 221 (Daron Cruickshank 50, Mario Belcon 41; Jordan Samkaran 5/105, Dwayne Bristol 3/32) & 197 (Javon Searles 50, Tevon Jadoo 40, Daron Cruickshank 37; Dwayne Bristol 4/48, Keshawn Dillon 3/49, Fiaz John 2/35) vs Defence Force 76 (Wayne Edwards 40; Rakesh Seecharan 3/4, Keenan Tinto 3/29, Tevon Jadoo 2/7, Javon Searles 2/35) & 201 (Shakeel Johnson 103, Wayne Edwards 53; Darren Deonarine 6/55, Marlon Barclay 2/38) -- Merry Boys won by 141 runs.
El Socorro Youth Movement 285 (Kareem Hamilton 107, Muhammad Aziz 36; Renaldo Manchan 3/48, Shiva McCoon 2/22, Joshua Dookie 2/26, Andre Seetaram 2/73) & 157-8 (Kwesi Alfred 55, Muhammad Aziz 35 n.o.; Shiva McCoon 3/46, Renaldo Manchan 2/26) vs QPCC III 302-9 (Giovanni Letren 148, Gerard Chin 41, Andre Seetaram 36; Yohan Sirjoo 4/84, Kareem Hamilton 2/39) -- Match drawn (QPCC III won first innings points).
Prisons Sports 250-9 (Zackrrie Ragoonath 67, Vikash Rampersad 54; Anthony Simmons 4/23, Teron Jadoo 3/44, Jonathan Bhim 2/50) & 139 (Jonathan Singh 44, Leon Basanoo 36; Anthony Simmons 5/58, Jonathan Bhim 2/29) vs Canefarm Sports 120 (Bryan Boodram 6/33, Vikash Rampersad 3/40) & 159 (Josiah Bhim 40, Teron Jadoo 35; Bryan Boodram 4/33, Andre Mohammed 3/25, Vikash Rampersad 2/67) -- Prisons Sports won by 110 runs.
HKL Aranjuez defeated Munroe Road by 8 wickets.
PREMIERSHIP 2 SOUTH
Sancho St Julien Sports 154 (Rahul Ali 53; Rivaldo Ramlogan 3/25, Teshawn Castro 2/36, Ricky Jaipaul 2/50) & 73 (Teshawn Castro 6/22) vs Marchin Patriots 405-7 (Adrian Ali 102, Rivaldo Ramlogan 95, Kiedel Glasgow 51; Aroon Gopichandsingh 4/91) -- Marchin Patriots won by an innings and 178 runs.
Premier League U-19s 255 (Nick Ramlal 115, Joshua Davis 40; Avinash Mahabirsingh 4/76, Nathaniel McDavid 3/48) & 151 (Ronillster Perreira 35; Avinash Mahabirsingh 6/69, Nathaniel McDavid 3/21) vs Caldrac Club 270 (Gabriel Blackwell 76, Nathaniel McDavid 69, Shakeel McDavid 40; Joshua Davis 5/55, Vasant Singh 2/44) -- Match drawn (Caldrac won first innings points).
Endeavour Sports 137 & 49 vs Yorkshire 135 & 57-0 --Yorkshire won by 10 wickets.
Barrackpore 207 & 142 vs Cosmos 273 & 77-5 --Cosmos won by 5 wickets.