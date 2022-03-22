Merry Boys, Marchin Patriots lead in Sunday League

Merry Boys and Bess Motors Marchin Patriots both remained unbeaten in the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) 50-overs Sunday League, taking the lead in their respective divisions after three rounds of matches in the competition.
Merry Boys are currently leaders in the Premiership 2 North division following a four-wicket victory over Munroe Road Cricket Club at Diego Martin Sporting Complex on Sunday, while Marchin Patriots overcame the Premier League Under-19s by four runs in a tight Premiership 2 South division match at the National Cricket Centre in Couva.
In Diego Martin, Daron Cruickshank made the difference for Merry Boys, grabbing four wickets for 20 runs to dismiss Munroe Road for 172 before scoring 34 with the bat to help the home team reach 173 for six in 36.2 overs.
Merry Boys, who opened their Sunday League campaign with a nine-wicket win against Hafeez Karamath Limited Aranjuez Sports, also whipped El Socorro Youth Movement on Saturday by 84 runs as they maintained their perfect run in the second-tier competition.
At the National Cricket Centre on Sunday, Marchin were sent in to bat first and posted 319 for six on the back of skipper Adrian Ali’s 120 at the top of the innings.
Ali faced 129 balls and struck 11 fours and four sixes. He took the attack to the Under-19 bowlers, putting on 134 runs with Teshawn Castro to set the platform for his team’s huge total.
Castro, who stuck 65 off 64 balls with nine fours and two sixes, was the first wicket to go down, caught by Alexander Chase off Nick Ramlal in the 21st over.
Ali eventually fell in the 42nd over, caught by Rajeev Ramnath off the bowling of Ronislter Perreira with the score on 225. However, Nathaniel Ramcharitar stepped in with an unbeaten 78 off 78 balls with three sixes and five fours to ensure the Patriots went past 300.
In response, the Under-19s showed a lot of fight with Justin Jaggesar (60), Kyle Ramdoo (58) and Andrew Rambaran (89) all scoring half-centuries. However, the Patriots kept their cool in the closing stages to secure their third win in as many matches.
The Patriots’ other victories this season include a three-wicket win over Yorkshire on Saturday and a win 51-run win against Endeavour Sports in the season opener on March 13.
The Sunday League continues with Round 4 and 5 taking place on March 26 and 27, respectively.
Summarised Scores
Premiership 2 North
Munroe Road 172 (45.2 overs) (Vishal Seedan 32, Fareez Ali 30, Ranjiv Droojansingh 28; Daron Cruickshank 4/20, Keenan Tinto 2/43, Tevon Jadoo 2/22, Franklyn Rouse 2/37) vs Merry Boys 173-6 (36.2 overs) (Iqwe Criag 41, Daron Cruickshank 34, Franklyn Rouse 35; Travaine Cargill 3/38)
—Merry Boys won by 4 wickets
QPCC III 173 (43.2 overs) (Jeremiah Cruickshank 38, Ravi Kadoo 34; Aamir Ali 4/44, Ashmeer Mohammed 3/31) vs HKL Aranjuez 176-5 (43.1 overs) (Randy Mahase 62, Diovanni Gajadhar 36 n.o., Leonardo Francis 27; Sameer Ali 3/33)
—HKL Aranjuez won by 5 wickets
Premiership 2 South
Marchin Patriots 319-6 (50 overs) (Adrian Ali 120, Teshawn Castro 65, Nathaniel Ramcharitar 78; Andrew Rambaran 2/66) vs Premier League U-19 315 (49.4 overs) (Andrew Rambaran 89, Justin Jaggesar 60, Kyle Ramdoo 58, Zachary Siewah 46; Akim Chandler 3/50, Selbyn Jacob 2/46)
—Patriots won by 4 runs
Cosmos Sports 171-4 (32 overs) (Dangelo Sanasi 70 n.o., Barry Bandoo 45, Deolal Persad 40 n.o.; Jason Bhola 2/16) vs Yorkshire Sports 173-8 (31.5 overs) (Gregory Mahabir 64 n.o., Adrian Baharry 34, Reaz St Clair 26; Varun Singh 3/26, Nathan Roopan 2/45, Dominic Nandlal 2/31)
—Yorkshire won by 2 wickets
Endeavour Sports 166 (42 overs) (Shiva Ragoobar 23; Gabriel Blackwell 4/38, Jevon George 4/58) vs Caldrac Club 112 (32.4 overs) (Hynsley Sutherland 28 n.o.; Kareem Khan 3/29, Ravi Sankar 3/19, Stephen Shadick 2/23)
—Endeavour won by 54 runs