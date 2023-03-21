Merry Boys one win away from promotion

Merry Boys Sports Club are a win away from regaining their place in the Premiership 1 competition.

The Diego Martin-based club were held to a draw by Trinidad and Tobago Prisons Services Sports Club over the weekend but stayed at the top of the standings after winning first innings points thanks to a massive first innings double century from Daron Cruickshank.

Cruickshank slammed 239 to lead Merry Boys to 455 for eight declared, earning them maximum batting points in the encounter at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex.

Prisons, who are also chasing a return to the top-flight club competition, were made to follow-on after being dismissed for 226 in their first turn in the middle.

However, Prisons hung on in the second innings, reaching 80 for seven in their second innings to deny Merry Boys a sixth outright victory of the season.

Merry Boys will face last-placed Queen’s Park Cricket Club 3 in their final game of the two-day competition this weekend, while Prisons Sports will tackle Defence Force.

An outright victory for Merry Boys in their final game will be enough for them to win the division regardless of what happens in the other fixtures.

Meanwhile, the battle for Premiership 2 South title remains very close with Caldrac Club, Marchin Patriots and Yorkshire all in the running.

Caldrac lead the standings with 115 points following their six-wicket victory over Barrackpore United over the weekend.

However, Marchin Patriots are one point behind in second place and Yorkshire on two points behind the leaders in third place.

The Patriots defeated Cosmos Sports by ten wickets in their last game with Rivaldo Ramlogan grabbing ten wickets in the match and Ricky Jaipaul taking seven.

And Yorkshire whipped Sancho St Julien Sports by an innings and 291 runs.

Also, the Premier League Under-19s clinched their first outright victory of the competition over the weekend when they defeated Endeavour Sports by 134 at Avidesh Samaroo Park in Endeavour.

Caldrac and Marchin Patriots will clash in their final round match this weekend at Marchin Recreation Ground, while Yorkshire will be in action against the Premier League Under-19s at Cunjal Recreation Ground.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

BIGGER PICTURE

BIGGER PICTURE

NATIONAL COACH Angus Eve has urged clubs and stakeholders to recognise “the bigger picture” and the important role they play in the future of players with aspirations to play for the Trinidad and Tobago national football team.

Eve was speaking via Zoom from a residential camp in Florida, United States, where the T&T team is preparing for crucial CONCACAF Nations League matches against the Bahamas and Nicaragua.

Merry Boys one win away from promotion

Merry Boys Sports Club are a win away from regaining their place in the Premiership 1 competition.

The Diego Martin-based club were held to a draw by Trinidad and Tobago Prisons Services Sports Club over the weekend but stayed at the top of the standings after winning first innings points thanks to a massive first innings double century from Daron Cruickshank.

Janiah stuns Danae in ‘National Juniors’

JANIAH BOODOOSINGH stunned her nemesis while Vishal Ramsubhag defeated Travis Sinanan again when the curtain fell on the National Junior Badminton Championship Sunday at National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

After being beaten in straight sets when they clashed in the final of the ranking tournament on the return of the sport after a three-year hiatus last month, Boodoosingh came from behind to defeat Danae Mootoosingh 14-21, 21-9, 21-17 in the Under-19 final.

Dream start for James

Dream start for James

Jaden James enjoyed a dream start to his collegiate career in Florida, USA, last Friday. The Louisiana State University (LSU) freshman struck gold in the Hurricane Invitational Men’s discus event with a personal best 55.97 metres throw.

Five times during the competition, James established a new PR (personal record) with the two-kilogramme implement. He landed the discus 47.49m with his opening attempt to better the 46.30 PR he had thrown last year. James improved to 53.01 in round two, and kept getting better, throwing 53.80, 54.38 and 55.97 in the next three rounds. He closed off with a 53.88m effort.

Defiant Ferguson

Defiant Ferguson

A DEFIANT Richard Ferguson, managing director of local professional football club Terminix La Horquetta Rangers, insists that while he will make his players available for national selection on FIFA match days, he will not release them otherwise to train with the national team.

Re-shaped Red Force aim for first victory

Re-shaped Red Force aim for first victory

THE Trinidad and Tobago Red Force assistant coach Rayad Emrit is backing his players to step up in the final two games of the season as they chase a top-two finish in the West Indies Four-Day Championship.