Merry Boys one win away from promotion

Merry Boys Sports Club are a win away from regaining their place in the Premiership 1 competition.
The Diego Martin-based club were held to a draw by Trinidad and Tobago Prisons Services Sports Club over the weekend but stayed at the top of the standings after winning first innings points thanks to a massive first innings double century from Daron Cruickshank.
Cruickshank slammed 239 to lead Merry Boys to 455 for eight declared, earning them maximum batting points in the encounter at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex.
Prisons, who are also chasing a return to the top-flight club competition, were made to follow-on after being dismissed for 226 in their first turn in the middle.
However, Prisons hung on in the second innings, reaching 80 for seven in their second innings to deny Merry Boys a sixth outright victory of the season.
Merry Boys will face last-placed Queen’s Park Cricket Club 3 in their final game of the two-day competition this weekend, while Prisons Sports will tackle Defence Force.
An outright victory for Merry Boys in their final game will be enough for them to win the division regardless of what happens in the other fixtures.
Meanwhile, the battle for Premiership 2 South title remains very close with Caldrac Club, Marchin Patriots and Yorkshire all in the running.
Caldrac lead the standings with 115 points following their six-wicket victory over Barrackpore United over the weekend.
However, Marchin Patriots are one point behind in second place and Yorkshire on two points behind the leaders in third place.
The Patriots defeated Cosmos Sports by ten wickets in their last game with Rivaldo Ramlogan grabbing ten wickets in the match and Ricky Jaipaul taking seven.
And Yorkshire whipped Sancho St Julien Sports by an innings and 291 runs.
Also, the Premier League Under-19s clinched their first outright victory of the competition over the weekend when they defeated Endeavour Sports by 134 at Avidesh Samaroo Park in Endeavour.
Caldrac and Marchin Patriots will clash in their final round match this weekend at Marchin Recreation Ground, while Yorkshire will be in action against the Premier League Under-19s at Cunjal Recreation Ground.