Merry Boys and Marchin Patriots have earned promotion to the Premiership 1 league after contrasting victories in their respective Premiership 2 final-round matches last weekend.
In the North division, Merry Boys made light work of Queen’s Park Cricket Club 3 at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex, defeating the Port of Spain side by 217 runs to finish at the top of the standings, ensuring their return to the top flight.
Meanwhile, in the South division, Marchin Patriots defeated Caldrac Club by five runs in a tight battle between the top two teams at Marchin Recreation Ground in Central Trinidad.
In Diego Martin, QPCC’s third team were dismissed for 93 in their first innings as Rakesh Seecharan ran through the batting line-up to finish with six wickets for 23 runs from ten overs.
Samuel Felix put the hosts ahead with the bat, hitting 156 off 160 balls with 18 fours and four sixes as Merry Boys piled up 384 all out.
Seecharan grabbed three more wickets in the second innings to seal the win as the Parkites were bowled out for 74.
Having been relegated to the Premiership 2 in 2019, Merry Boys will return to the top flight after just one full season in the second division.
The 2020 season was abandoned due to the Covid-19 pandemic and there was no club cricket in 2021. While club cricket resumed in 2022, there was no promotions or demotions and the competitions were restricted to limited overs as clubs sought to get back on their feet after a prolonged period of inactivity.
Patriots won the battle for promotion from the Premiership 2 South competition, with left-arm spinner Ricky Jaipaul grabbing nine wickets in the match to guide his team victory. The Patriots were dismissed for 179 in their first turn in the middle, with Rivaldo Ramlogan top-scoring with 66.
Caldrac fell 15 runs short of that mark after being dismissed for 164, with Jaipaul grabbing five for 39.
After falling for 110 in their second turn in the middle, the Patriots needed something inspirational with the ball and Jaipaul delivered again with four for 33, which included two double-wicket overs which saw former top-flight club Caldrac being dismissed for 120.
Merry Boys and Marchin Patriots will replace Comets Sports and Queen’s Park Cricket Club 2 in the top division.
The QPCC second team finished second from last in the Premiership 1 while Comets were last on the eight-team standings.
SUMMARISED SCORES:
PREMIERSHIP 2 NORTH
QPCC III 93 (Gerard Chin 41; Rakesh Seecharan 6/23, Tevon Jadoo 2/18, Daron Cruickshank 2/5) & 74 (Darren Deonarine 3/18, Rakesh Seecharan 3/18, Anthony Serrette 3/25) vs Merry Boys 384 (Samuel Felix 156, Mario Belcon 52; Andre Seetaram 2/53, Joshua Dookie 2/38, Rikki Jaipaul 2/62) --Merry Boys won by 217 runs.
T&T Prisons Sports 262 (Zackurrie Ragoonath 86, Jonathan Singh 35; Fiaz John 4/31, Jordan Samkaran 2/40, Sion Cain 2/43) & 201-6 (Leon Basanoo 63, Keron Kanhai 55; Keshawn Dillon 2/30, Dwayne Bristol 2/62) vs Defence Force 301-9 dec. (Jordan Samkaran 159; Vikash Rampersad 4/114, Ricardo Williams 2/70) --Match drawn (D/Force won first innings points)
PREMIERSHIP 2 SOUTH
Marchin Patriots 179 (Rivaldo Ramlogan 66, Jahron Alfred 39, Dominic Choy 33; Nickyle Jalim 4/45, Nathaniel McDavid 3/49, Avinash Mahabirsingh 2/48) & 110 (Dominic Choy 25; Avinash Mahabirsingh 7/43, Nickyle Jalim 2/49) vs Caldrac Club 164 (Shaquille McDavid 40, Nathaniel McDavid 31; Ricky Jaipaul 5/39, Giovonte Depeiza 2/18) & 120 (Albert Gopie 38; Ricky Jaipaul 4/33, Kashtri Singh 3/23) --Marchin Patriots won by five runs.
Premier League U-19s 136 (Joshua Davis 55; Raj Nanan 7/53, Ryan Hurley 3/42) & 209 (Nick Ramlal 87, Kyle Ramdoo 35; Raj Nanan 4/89, Ryan Hurley 4/77) vs Yorkshire Sports 169 (Raj Nanan 33, Antonio Bebe 28, Mike Smith 28; Vasant Singh 4/42, Joshua Davis 4/33, Andrew Rambaran 2/45) & 82 (Raj Nanan 33; Ronillster Perreira 5/17, Andrew Rambaran 4/27). --Premier League U-19s won by 94 runs.