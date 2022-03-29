Merry Boys maintained their unbeaten run in the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board Premiership 2 North Sunday League 50-overs competition with a 64-run victory over Defence Force in their fifth-round encounter at Diego Martin Sporting Complex, on Sunday.
Franklyn Rouse was the stand-out player with the ball for the Diego Martin-based Merry Boys outfit, grabbing four wickets for 17 runs to help dismiss the visitors for 144 in 33 overs.
Samuel Felix then stepped up with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 45 lead his team to 145 for six off 25.5 overs.
Merry Boys lost opener Reinaldo Sammy in the first over, caught and bowled by Andre Medina but Mario Belcon and Iqwe Craig stayed positive, with Belcon belting six fours in a 17-ball 26 and Criag lashing four fours in a 13-ball 18.
However, the innings wobbled when Belcon was bowled by Medina in the fifth over.
After that, Jordan Samkaran struck three quick blows to keep the match in the balance. Samkaran had Craig lbw in the sixth over before sending back Daron Cruickshank and Rouse in the eight over as the home team slipped to 58 for five. However, Felix rescued the innings, facing 59 balls and hitting seven fours in his top score to see them over the line.
Merry Boys were also victorious in their four-round match on Saturday, beating Cane Farm by 162 runs with Rouse scoring 67 and taking 5-19.
Meanwhile, in the Premiership 2 South, the Premier League Under-19s continued to shine, beating Endeavour Sports by 50 runs at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva.
Batting first, the Under-19s, led by 93 from opening batter Kyle Ramdoo and 58 from skipper Andrew Rambaran, posted a competitive 244 all out off 49.4 overs. Ramdoo struck five fours and a six and faced 113 balls before he was bowled by Kareem Khan (4-47). Rambaran faced 60 deliveries and struck six fours and a six before he was caught and bowled off the same bowler.
In reply, Endeavour were dismissed for 194 in 47 overs with Zachary Siewah grabbing four wickets for 23 runs and Rambaran snatching three for 35. Vasant Singh, who was a reserve player for the West Indies Under-19 in the Under-19 World Cup, also played a part with the ball, taking two for 35 off his ten overs.
The Under-19s also had a good showing in the their game on Saturday against Yorkshire with Rajeev Ramnath, who captained the team on Saturday, scoring an unbeaten 103 to lead his team to victory in a tricky chase.
Having won the toss, Yorkshire batted first and posted 278 for five off their 50 overs with Gregory Mahabir hitting 104 not out off 126 balls with 13 fours and a six. Antonio Bebe and Jason Bhola was also among the runs, scoring 69 and 42 respectively. Meanwhile, Rambaran grabbed two for 47 with the ball on Saturday.
Ramnath then stepped in to boss the chase, facing 90 balls and hitting ten fours and a six to take his team over the line. Nick Ramlal also did well with the bat on Saturday, hitting 65 at the top if the innings to set the tone for the chase while Rambaran chipped in with 35 and Zachary Siewah scored 32 not out.
Summarised Scores:
Premiership 2 North
Round 4
Munroe Road Cricket Club 254 (49.3 overs) (Keiron Joseph 71, Vishal Seedan 57, Travaine Cargill 31; Renaldo Manchan 3/35, Shazad Mohammed 2/39) vs QPCC III 171 (43.5 overs) (Rickash Boodram 40, Savion Lara 37; Tomas Walsh 5/36, I Ali 2/27, Kristoff Lewis 2/30)
—Munroe Road won by 83 runs
Defence Force 298-9 (50 overs) vs El Socorro Youth Movement 64 (24 overs)
—Defence Force won by 234 runs
Merry Boys 227 (47.2 overs) (Frankyln Rouse 67, Iqwe Craig 59; Anthony Simmons 4/19, Jameel Churaman 3/48, Josiah Bhim 2/49) vs Cane Farm 65-9 (26.5 overs) (Franklyn Rouse 5/19, Tevon Jadoo 2/4, Keenan Tinto 2/17)
—Merry Boys win by 162 runs
HKL Aranjuez 156 (50 overs) vs Prions Sports 156 (50 overs)
—Aranjuez won via a Super Over
Round 5
Munroe Road Cricket Club 165 (46.2 overs) (Kyle Jattan 46; Ashmeed Mohammed 4/25, Aamir Ali 3/5, Malcolm Ramlogan 2/29) vs HKL Aranjuez Sports 101 (37 overs) (Travaine Cargill 4/32, Thomas Walsh 3/28, Kristoff Lewis 2/18)
—Munroe Road won by 64 runs
El Socorro Youth Movement 79 (31 overs) (Mikel Govia 5/20, Andre Seetaram 3/13) vs QPCC III 80-2 (10.4 overs) (Sachin Seecharan 34, Rakash Boodram 23 n.o.)
—QPCC III won by 8 wickets
Cane Farm Sports 96 (29.2 overs) vs Prisons Sports 97-6 (25.5 overs)
—Prisons won by 4 wickets
Defence Force 144 (33 overs) (Anthony Alexander 38, Sion Cain 27; Franklyn Rouse 4/17, Morad Khan 2/13) vs Merry Boys 145-6 (25.5 overs) (Samuel Felix 45, Mario Belcon 26, Quadeer Mohammed 24; Jordan Samkaran 3/48, Andre Medina 2/47)
—Merry Boys won by 4 wickets
Premiership 2 South
Round 4
Yorkshire Sports 278-5 (50 overs) (Gregory Mahabir 104 n.o., Antonio Bebe 69, Jason Bhola 42; Andrew Rambaran 2/47) vs Premier League U-19s 284-4 (48.1 overs) (Rajeev Ramnath 103 n.o., Nick Ramlal 65, Andrew Rambaran 35, Zachary Siewah 32 n.o.; Kerron Ramlal 2/34)
—U-19s won by 6 wickets
Marchin Patriots 173 (38.5 overs) (Teshawn Castro 88; Jevon George 3/20, Gabriel Blackwell 2/34, Avinash Mahabirsingh 2/19) vs Caldrac Club 176-5 (34.4 overs) (Varindra Maharaj 69, Gabriel Blackwell 44; David Goonieram 2/36, Selvyn Jacobs 2/43)
—Caldrac won by 5 wickets
Round 5
Premier League U-19s 244 (49.4 overs) (Kyle Ramdoo 93, Andrew Rambaran 58; Kareem Khan 4/47, Ravi Sankar 3/25) vs Endeavour Sports 194 (47 overs) (Kareem Khan 34, Sanchin Balai 33; Zachary Siewah 4/23, Andrew Rambaran 3/35, Vasant Singh 2/35)
—Premier League U-19 won by 50 runs
Marchin Patriots 271-9 (46 overs) (Dave Samooj 52, Param Rampersad 37, Teshawn Castro 35, Kedell Glasgow 34; Justin Samkaran 2/29, Nicholas Sanise 2/54, Nathan Roopan 2/56)
—Marchin won on default