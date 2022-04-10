Merry Boys still perfect in Premiership T20 tourney

Daron Cruickshank struck his second half century of the weekend as he helped Merry Boys to their second win after the first two rounds of the Premiership 2 T20 competition yesterday.
At the Diego Martin Sporting Complex, Merry Boys comfortably beat Queen’s Park Cricket Club’s third team (QPCC III) by 23 runs in Group D.
Cruickshank followed up his 85 against El Socorro Youth Movement (EYM) on Saturday with 56 off 41 balls yesterday as Merry Boys, batting first posted an imposing 198 for four in their 20 overs. Cruickshank’s opening partner Mario Belcon also put runs on the board, striking 41 off 28.
In reply, middle-order batter Mikkel Govia made an even 50 off 39 balls and was supported by Rickash Boodram who struck an unbeaten 35 and opener Savion Lara who made 33 off 19, but QPCC III could only get to 175 for seven when the overs ran out.
Also in Group D yesterday, EYM bounced back from their loss to Merry Boys with a tense one-run win over Canefarm Sports in El Socorro, EYM managing to defend their total of 92 for eight, holding Canefarm to 91 for eight.
Also yesterday, there was a win for Yorshire Sports by five wickets over Endeavour Sports in Group A; while Prison Sports beat Munroe Road by five runs in Group C.
Summarised scores:
Group A
Endeavour 133-8, 20 overs (Clinton
Williams 45; Antonio Bebe 3/16) vs
Yorkshire 136-5, 18.4 overs (Mike Smith 67 n.o., Gregory Mahabir 29; Andy Gobin 2/25)
—Yorkshire won by five wickets.
Group B
Premier League U-19s 215-7, 20 overs (Kyle Ramdoo 73, Andrew Rambaran 70; Selwyn Jacob 2/36) vs Bess Motors Marchin Patriots 1st XI 218-3, 19.1 9 overs (Adrian Ali 55, Nathaniel Ramcharitar 54 n.o., Teshawn Castro 45)
—Marchin Patriots won by seven
wickets.
Group C
Munroe Road 91-7, 20 overs (Emmanuel Garcia 20, Kyle Jattan 20; Bryan Boodram 3/19, Vikash Rampersad 2/17) vs Prisons 94-5, 13 overs (Neil Samaroo 22, Tishan Ramroop 22 n.o.; Fareez Ali 2/25)
—Prisons won by five wickets.
Group D
Merry Boys 198-4, 20 overs (Daron Cruickshank 56, Mario Belcon 41, Iqwe Craig 30; Sameer Ali 3/33) vs QPCC III 175-7, 20 overs (Mikkel Govia 50, Rickash Boodram 35 n.o., Savion Lara 33; Keenan Tinto 3/28)
—Merry Boys won by 23 runs.
EYM 92-8, 20 overs (Kwesi Alfred 31; Jameel Churaman 3/8) vs Canefarm 91-8, 20 overs (Josiah Bhim 15; Aaron Naithram 3/19, C Ranlal 2/15)
—EYM won by one run.