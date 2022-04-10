Merry Boys still perfect in Premiership T20 tourney

Daron Cruickshank struck his second half century of the weekend as he helped Merry Boys to their second win after the first two rounds of the Premiership 2 T20 competition yesterday.

At the Diego Martin Sporting Complex, Merry Boys comfortably beat Queen’s Park Cricket Club’s third team (QPCC III) by 23 runs in Group D.

Cruickshank followed up his 85 against El Socorro Youth Movement (EYM) on Saturday with 56 off 41 balls yesterday as Merry Boys, batting first posted an imposing 198 for four in their 20 overs. Cruickshank’s opening partner Mario Belcon also put runs on the board, striking 41 off 28.

In reply, middle-order batter Mikkel Govia made an even 50 off 39 balls and was supported by Rickash Boodram who struck an unbeaten 35 and opener Savion Lara who made 33 off 19, but QPCC III could only get to 175 for seven when the overs ran out.

Also in Group D yesterday, EYM bounced back from their loss to Merry Boys with a tense one-run win over Canefarm Sports in El Socorro, EYM managing to defend their total of 92 for eight, holding Canefarm to 91 for eight.

Also yesterday, there was a win for Yorshire Sports by five wickets over Endeavour Sports in Group A; while Prison Sports beat Munroe Road by five runs in Group C.

Summarised scores:

Group A

Endeavour 133-8, 20 overs (Clinton

Williams 45; Antonio Bebe 3/16) vs

Yorkshire 136-5, 18.4 overs (Mike Smith 67 n.o., Gregory Mahabir 29; Andy Gobin 2/25)

—Yorkshire won by five wickets.

Group B

Premier League U-19s 215-7, 20 overs (Kyle Ramdoo 73, Andrew Rambaran 70; Selwyn Jacob 2/36) vs Bess Motors Marchin Patriots 1st XI 218-3, 19.1 9 overs (Adrian Ali 55, Nathaniel Ramcharitar 54 n.o., Teshawn Castro 45)

—Marchin Patriots won by seven

wickets.

Group C

Munroe Road 91-7, 20 overs (Emmanuel Garcia 20, Kyle Jattan 20; Bryan Boodram 3/19, Vikash Rampersad 2/17) vs Prisons 94-5, 13 overs (Neil Samaroo 22, Tishan Ramroop 22 n.o.; Fareez Ali 2/25)

—Prisons won by five wickets.

Group D

Merry Boys 198-4, 20 overs (Daron Cruickshank 56, Mario Belcon 41, Iqwe Craig 30; Sameer Ali 3/33) vs QPCC III 175-7, 20 overs (Mikkel Govia 50, Rickash Boodram 35 n.o., Savion Lara 33; Keenan Tinto 3/28)

—Merry Boys won by 23 runs.

EYM 92-8, 20 overs (Kwesi Alfred 31; Jameel Churaman 3/8) vs Canefarm 91-8, 20 overs (Josiah Bhim 15; Aaron Naithram 3/19, C Ranlal 2/15)

—EYM won by one run.

Police put Cunupia under manners in ‘Ascension’

Police put Cunupia under manners in ‘Ascension’

Cunupia FC went to the St James Barracks yesterday, looking for points, but instead were “arrested” by the Police. The Lawmen came away 2-1 winners with goals on either side of half-time.

Ejections for Kristian Maloney after a second yellow card as he flicked an arm out at Gabriel Nanton and a straight red for Jabari Mitchell of the home team highlighted a physical encounter watched by Acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob. The sendings-off were marked by confrontations between both sets of players but law and order was quickly restored and the right result was achieved in the end.

HETMYER STEPS UP

HETMYER STEPS UP

Shimron Hetmyer emerged from a slow start to lash a pulsating half-century as Rajasthan Royals defeated Jason Holder’s Lucknow Super Giants by three runs to climb to the top of the Indian Premier League standings.

Meanwhile, Sunil Narine also put in some good work with the ball in a losing effort for the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Campbell-Smith takes down Prince in style

EM-MIRYAM Campbell-Smith produced a shocking victory in the RBC Junior Tennis Tournament yesterday at Trinidad Country Club, Maraval.

After both Gabriella Prince and Campbell-Smith had overwhelmed Elyse Ferguson in their opening matches in the round-robin stage of the 14 & under category, the Division B champion of last year’s East Zone Clubs Classified Tournament took down Prince 4-0, 4-0 to finish at the top of Group 2.

2 T&T players in ITF Guadeloupe

JORDANE DOOKIE and Nathen Martin will be representing Trinidad and Tobago in the ITF (International Tennis Federation) Junior Tournament in Guadeloupe from today.

Martin will be making his debut in the 18 & under category at this level, after Dookie got her first taste a week ago in Dominican Republic.

Stewart golden at Falcon Games

Stewart golden at Falcon Games

Akeem Stewart captured the Falcon Games men’s shot put title at the Dwight Yorke Stadium, in Bacolet, Tobago, on Saturday.

The Kaizen Panthers athlete threw the iron ball 18.81 metres. Hezekiel Romeo produced a 17.45m effort to finish second, with third spot going to Tobago Falcons thrower Christopher Crawford (16.21m).