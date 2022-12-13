MESSI MAGIC

Julian Alvarez

BOOM!!: Argentina’s Julian Alvarez, centre, scores his team’s second goal against Croatia in their World Cup semi-final match at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, yesterday.

—Photo: AP

Lionel Messi put on a sensational display as he helped Argentina secure a spot in the World Cup final with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Croatia, yesterday.

Messi opened the scoring with a powerfully hit penalty on 34 minutes — becoming Argentina’s all-time leading goal scorer at World Cup finals — and shortly after Alvarez completed a direct solo run through the heart of the Croatia defence before tapping home to double Argentina’s lead before half-time.

Alvarez added the side’s third, thanks in part to a signature run from Messi who used his change of speed to guide past Josko Gvardiol before sliding the ball back to Alvarez for an easy finish.

Argentina, who have twice won the World Cup in 1978 and 1986, advance to Sunday’s final where they will face either France or Morocco, who play today. Croatia, who finished runners up in Russia four years ago, exit the competition after putting together another surprising run to the semi-finals.

“Throughout the World Cup it has been incredible what we have experienced. We are going to play the final which is what we wanted,” Messi said.

“I don’t know if it’s my best World Cup, it’s been a long time I’ve been enjoying. This team is crazy. We are going to play one more final, we are going to enjoy all of this.”

Messi’s inclusion in the starting line-up meant he drew level with Germany’s Lothar Matthaeus as joint record holder for most World Cup appearances with his 25th game.

Croatia wanted possession at the start, as they had done against Brazil in their quarter-final, and circulated the ball well but struggled to find a way into the Argentina box.

The “Albiceleste” enjoyed a prime chance to take the lead when Alvarez was brought down by Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic in the box for a penalty, with Messi on hand to convert.

But the best was yet to come and it was Alvarez again involved as he picked up a Messi pass in his own half, sprinted 50 metres and weaved his way into the Croatia box, thanks to two lucky bounces and some sloppy defending, before tucking in the second goal.

Livakovic, who had carried Croatia into the semi-finals with saves in their penalty shootout wins against Japan and Brazil, did well to stop an Alexis Mac Allister header on the stroke of half-time that could have killed off the game after 45 minutes. However, unlike their extra-time comeback heroics against tournament favourites Brazil, there was no way back this time for Croatia.

Argentina were in no mood to squander their two-goal advantage as they had done against the Netherlands in the last eight, and they conceded no space.

Alvarez dashed any lingering Croatia hopes in the 69th, tapping in a cutback after Messi tricked his way past defender Gvardiol on the right to pick out his teammate in the box who sealed Croatia’s tournament exit.

“We have gone through some tough situations, some very good ones,” Messi added. “Today we are experiencing something spectacular. I’m enjoying it with all these people and with all the Argentinians who are in our country. I imagine it must be crazy.”

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Furlonge gets 2-year extension

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force head coach David Furlonge will be at the helm of the team until 2024 after signing a two-year extension to his contract.

This was confirmed by Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board president Azim Bassarath yesterday.

The news of Furlonge’s extension came via TTCB media release on Monday which stated that the Red Force resumed training ahead of the 2023 regional season and will be placing a lot of emphasis on fitness

MESSI MAGIC

MESSI MAGIC

Lionel Messi put on a sensational display as he helped Argentina secure a spot in the World Cup final with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Croatia, yesterday.

Messi opened the scoring with a powerfully hit penalty on 34 minutes — becoming Argentina’s all-time leading goal scorer at World Cup finals — and shortly after Alvarez completed a direct solo run through the heart of the Croatia defence before tapping home to double Argentina’s lead before half-time.

Scarborough Sec girls lift ‘Big 5’ trophy

TOBAGO teams have dominated the 2022 Secondary School Football League (SSFL) girls’ competition.

Yesterday, Scarborough Secondary won the Tiger Tanks SSFL National Girls ‘Big 5’ title when defeating highly-fancied Pleasantville Secondary 3-1 at the Hasely Crawford Stadium.

On Sunday, another Tobago school, Signal Hill Secondary, won the Coca-Cola InterCol title with a similar 3-1 victory over Five Rivers Secondary.

Brereton wins NY’s Frosty 5K

Brereton wins NY’s Frosty 5K

Curtis Brereton struck gold at the Frosty 5K in New York, USA, on Saturday.

Brereton returned a time of 22 minutes, 27 seconds to finish first in the men’s 60-64 category. The Trinidad and Tobago runner was 295th overall among the 1,802 men in the race

T&T’s Samaroo stays focused

TRINIDAD and Tobago women’s Under-19 skipper Shalini Samaroo has aspirations of reaching the highest level and that goal has kept her going through two years of the Covid-19 pandemic and now she is one level away from a West Indies senior team call-up.

The trouble with memories

The trouble with memories

I felt like I was standing at a crossroads this morning, not sure which direction to go in; travel down Qatar Way where an interesting World Cup is reaching its climax, or head for the West Indies Dead End; a path I am all too familiar with.

Going against good sense, I decided to travel the Dead End road again.

I was drawn there this time, not by the 2-0 drubbing in Australia that was the Test team’s send-off to coach Phil Simmons, but by the comments of Carl Hooper following the 419-run hammering in Adelaide.