Messi suffers bone injury scare, set for scans

Lionel Messi

SIGNS OF BONE CONTUSION: PSG’s Lionel Messi leaves the pitch after he was substituted during the French League One match against Lyon at the Parc des Princes in Paris, last Sunday. --Photo: AP

Lionel Messi has been ruled out of Paris Saint-Germain’s Ligue 1 clash at Metz and is in doubt for next Tuesday’s Champions League game against Manchester City after sustaining a left knee injury.

Messi was substituted on his home debut in PSG’s victory over Lyon last Sunday and the club has announced he is set to undergo scans after suffering a knock.

A club statement yesterday read: “Lionel Messi, following the knock received on his left knee, has undergone an MRI this morning which confirms the signs of bone contusion, a new assessment will be made in 48 hours.”

Messi, who joined the French giants from Barcelona on a free transfer this summer, has failed to contribute an assist or goal in his first four matches for his new club.

When asked about Messi’s situation at a news conference, PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino replied: “The club has already communicated Leo’s situation and it’s clear.

“We had seen that Messi was touching his knee. I’m very happy with what he did during the match [against Lyon]. After 75 minutes, taking into account the information we had, we made the decision [to bring him off].

“Messi is a great champion, and like all great champions, he didn’t want to come off. I’m happy with his commitment and his performance. He hasn’t scored yet, but he played very well.”

The Argentina international is also likely to miss the league game against Montpellier on Saturday, but PSG is hopeful he will return to action for the trip to the Etihad. PSG were held to a shock draw at Club Brugge in their Champions League opener last week.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Bassarath: Panel must explain W/Cup choices

Bassarath: Panel must explain W/Cup choices

Long-serving Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board president Azim Bassarath became the latest high-profile figure to question the selection of the West Indies team for the ICC Twenty20 World Cup from October 17 to November 14 in the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

Royals beat Kings

Royals beat Kings

Twenty20 World Cup-bound West Indies pair of Nicholas Pooran and Fabian Allen starred for all the wrong reasons in a final over drama that ended with Rajasthan Royals clinching a thrilling, two-run victory over Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League, yesterday.

GIVE WI A CHANCE

GIVE WI A CHANCE

The Hero Caribbean Premier League has seen an up-tick in the amount of regional coaches at the helm of the franchises, and Trinbago Knight Riders head coach Imran Jan as well as tournament organisers are hoping the trend continues in the future.

Messi suffers bone injury scare, set for scans

Messi suffers bone injury scare, set for scans

Lionel Messi has been ruled out of Paris Saint-Germain’s Ligue 1 clash at Metz and is in doubt for next Tuesday’s Champions League game against Manchester City after sustaining a left knee injury.

Power of the lyric

Power of the lyric

Last week was another big one in the sporting life of Dwayne Bravo. His decision to leave the Trinbago Knight Riders and join the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in search of a new challenge resulted in a fifth Caribbean Premier League title for him and a first-ever for the Patriots.