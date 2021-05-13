Mexico awaits in Gold Cup

DEFENDING CHAMPIONS Mexico will play Trinidad and Tobago in the opening match of the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup group stage should the Soca Warriors get past the two-match qualifying stage. The teams played out a thrilling 4-4 draw in their last meeting at the 2015 tournament.
Yesterday, CONCACAF announced the full schedule for the region’s flagship men’s national team competition. This year’s edition will include a new preliminary round (July 2-6) prior to the group stage (July 10-20) and a revamped knockout stage (July 24-August 1).
Prior to the start of the group stage, 12 national teams that qualified through their CONCACAF Nations League (CNL) performances, will compete in the preliminary round (prelims) from July 2-6, 2021.
These matches will take place at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, United States and will determine the final three teams in the group stage.
Yesterday’s unveiling of the full fixtures saw the Soca Warriors with a July 2 qualifying round opener in Fort Lauderdale, USA, against a solid Montserrat team made up primarily of England-born players. Should they advance, T&T will face either Cuba or French Guiana on July 6, with the winners advancing to the main group stage and a July 10 opening match against Mexico.
This summer’s Gold Cup, the 16th edition of the competition and a key part of CONCACAF’s 60th anniversary celebration, will be played in 11 stadiums across eight US metropolitan areas. Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas will host the competition’s final match on Sunday, August 1.
“We are extremely pleased to confirm the schedule and venues for this summer’s CONCACAF Gold Cup, which promises to be a celebration of football in our great region,” said CONCACAF president and FIFA vice-president Victor Montagliani. “Twenty twenty-one is CONCACAF’s 60th anniversary year and we look forward with great anticipation to watching the best men’s national teams in our confederation compete for the Gold Cup title. With an exciting new format and the prospect of welcoming passionate fans to the stadiums for these compelling match-ups, I can’t wait for the football to begin on July 2 and to crown a champion in Las Vegas on August 1,” added Montagliani.