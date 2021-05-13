Mexico awaits in Gold Cup

Yohance Marshall

FLASHBACK: Teammates pile up on Trinidad and Tobago’s Yohance Marshall, bottom, after his goal against Mexico during their CONCACAF Gold Cup match in Charlotte, North Carolina, USA, in 2015. The match ended 4-4. —Photo: AP

DEFENDING CHAMPIONS Mexico will play Trinidad and Tobago in the opening match of the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup group stage should the Soca Warriors get past the two-match qualifying stage. The teams played out a thrilling 4-4 draw in their last meeting at the 2015 tournament.

Yesterday, CONCACAF announced the full schedule for the region’s flagship men’s national team competition. This year’s edition will include a new preliminary round (July 2-6) prior to the group stage (July 10-20) and a revamped knockout stage (July 24-August 1).

Prior to the start of the group stage, 12 national teams that qualified through their CONCACAF Nations League (CNL) performances, will compete in the preliminary round (prelims) from July 2-6, 2021.

These matches will take place at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, United States and will determine the final three teams in the group stage.

Yesterday’s unveiling of the full fixtures saw the Soca Warriors with a July 2 qualifying round opener in Fort Lauderdale, USA, against a solid Montserrat team made up primarily of England-born players. Should they advance, T&T will face either Cuba or French Guiana on July 6, with the winners advancing to the main group stage and a July 10 opening match against Mexico.

This summer’s Gold Cup, the 16th edition of the competition and a key part of CONCACAF’s 60th anniversary celebration, will be played in 11 stadiums across eight US metropolitan areas. Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas will host the competition’s final match on Sunday, August 1.

“We are extremely pleased to confirm the schedule and venues for this summer’s CONCACAF Gold Cup, which promises to be a celebration of football in our great region,” said CONCACAF president and FIFA vice-president Victor Montagliani. “Twenty twenty-one is CONCACAF’s 60th anniversary year and we look forward with great anticipation to watching the best men’s national teams in our confederation compete for the Gold Cup title. With an exciting new format and the prospect of welcoming passionate fans to the stadiums for these compelling match-ups, I can’t wait for the football to begin on July 2 and to crown a champion in Las Vegas on August 1,” added Montagliani.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

AT LAST

AT LAST

AFTER a 13-year journey and on his fourth try, top middleweight amateur boxer Aaron Prince has finally qualified for the Olympic Games.

Chaguanas boxer Prince, 35, joins a rare group, becoming just the fourth Trinidad and Tobago boxer to qualify for the Olympics, joining Kurt Sinette, USA-born Carlos Suarez and Rio 2016 qualifier Nigel Paul.

Athletics boss unhappy with CARIFTA cancellation

Bermuda’s athletics chief Donna Raynor has hit out at governing body North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletics Association (NACAC) over the way she was informed of the coronavirus pandemic-driven cancellation of the CARIFTA Games due to be held here later this year.

TTCB mourns loss of Leo John

Former national cricketer Leon John has died. He was 84.

The Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board yesterday extended condolences to his family, friends and the cricket fraternity on the death of the former national player and a stalwart of local cricket.

Mexico awaits in Gold Cup

Mexico awaits in Gold Cup

DEFENDING CHAMPIONS Mexico will play Trinidad and Tobago in the opening match of the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup group stage should the Soca Warriors get past the two-match qualifying stage. The teams played out a thrilling 4-4 draw in their last meeting at the 2015 tournament.

Memphis sign T&T midfielder Andre Fortune

Memphis sign T&T midfielder Andre Fortune

United Soccer League (USL) club Memphis 901 FC announced the signing of young attacking midfielder and Trinidad and Tobago international Dre Fortune on Tuesday pending league and federation approval.

ALL FORMATS GOAL

ALL FORMATS GOAL

Trinidad and Tobago left-arm orthodox spinner Akeal Hosein is happy and grateful to be awarded a Cricket West Indies central retainer contract and is focused on repaying the faith of the selectors by lifting his game as he aims to become an all-format asset for the regional side.