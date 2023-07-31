Santa Rosa Park

Hoarse racing at  Santa Rosa Park. —Photo: ISHMAEL SALANDY

THE Arima Race Club (ARC) yesterday received a third strike in their attempt to stage the middle leg of the Triple Crown over the turf.

The Midsummer Classic was first switched from the main course to the turf in 2021, but the sport was shut down from April until October and the race cancelled altogether.

Last year the Grade One contest was switched back to the dirt, owing to a waterlogged grass track. And the same thing has happened this time with rain falling almost every day for at least the last week.

The field for the Arima Business Association-sponsored feature attraction is down to eight locally-bred three-year-olds as Mike Jr and Miss Sunak were “turf only” entrants.

The unbeaten In The Headlines will be in the spotlight, as she was triumphant in the Guineas, opening leg of this prestigious series, on Indian Arrival Day (May 30). The three-time winner could become only the fifth Triple Crown winner since the sport was centralised in 1994, with victory today as well as the Trinidad Derby Stakes on Republic Day (September 24).

Champion trainer John O’Brien will also be represented in the $91,000 event by turf specialist Angry Bird and Hello World, who has not raced since his impressive win in last season’s juvenile contest on December 27. However, he has been going quite well at the gallops.

Firecracker, who was the top fancy before being withdrawn from the Guineas, and Theory Of Colours, runner-up in the Indian Arrival Day feature in only her second outing, are others to consider in the penultimate event of the seven-race Emancipation Day holiday card at 4.45 p.m.

The Midsummer Classic is now an 1,800-metre race since the ARC began framing it for turf, but it was contested over 100 metres further from 1993 until 2020.

Around 5.30 p.m., last year’s Guineas winner Crown Prince will clash for the umpteenth time with Soca Harmony, who beat him into second in the “Midsummer” and then again in the Derby Stakes last year.

The field of 11 rated 70 & over in the 1,350-metre modified benchmark handicap --originally written for the turf-- also includes last year’s Stewards Cup winner General JN and Making Headlines, who won the two leading open events in 2020 --the Stewards Cup and Gold Cup.

Post time for the ninth round of the ARC’s 2023 Season is 1.20 p.m.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

England win thriller

England win thriller

STUART BROAD claimed the final two wickets as England took seven in a thrilling final sessio…

Johnson hits century to lead Jamaica fightback

In-form left-hander Jordan Johnson struck a splendid unbeaten hundred to rescue Jamaica and help them dominate the final two sessions, on the opening day of the Rising Stars Under-19 men’s three-day final against Barbados, yesterday.

T&T drawn in bigger Davis Cup group

HOSTS Trinidad and Tobago were drawn in the bigger group for the Americas Group IV of the Davis Cup, which serves off today at National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

Nine countries will be doing battle over six consecutive days, and the top two will be promoted to Group III of the world’s premier male team tennis competition next year.

Greaux bags double gold

Greaux bags double gold

Kyle Greaux secured NGC NAAATT National Open Championship men’s 200 metres gold at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, in Port of Spain, yesterday.

Greaux stopped the clock at 20.74 seconds to win the half-lap final, forcing 100m gold medallist Devin Augustine to settle for silver in 20.82. Jerod Elcock crossed the line in 20.87 to claim bronze. Greaux seized control of the race on the straight, before easing to the line to regain the title he last won in 2018.

CWI launches inaugural women’s academy

Coming on the heels of the ‘Rising Stars’ Women’s Under-19 Championship held in Trinidad recently, Cricket West Indies has announced the establishment of a new West Indies Women’s Academy (WIWA) programme with the first High Performance camp which got under way from yesterday and continues through August 13 at the West Indies High Performance Centre at Coolidge Cricket Ground (CCG), in Antigua.