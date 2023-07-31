THE Arima Race Club (ARC) yesterday received a third strike in their attempt to stage the middle leg of the Triple Crown over the turf.
The Midsummer Classic was first switched from the main course to the turf in 2021, but the sport was shut down from April until October and the race cancelled altogether.
Last year the Grade One contest was switched back to the dirt, owing to a waterlogged grass track. And the same thing has happened this time with rain falling almost every day for at least the last week.
The field for the Arima Business Association-sponsored feature attraction is down to eight locally-bred three-year-olds as Mike Jr and Miss Sunak were “turf only” entrants.
The unbeaten In The Headlines will be in the spotlight, as she was triumphant in the Guineas, opening leg of this prestigious series, on Indian Arrival Day (May 30). The three-time winner could become only the fifth Triple Crown winner since the sport was centralised in 1994, with victory today as well as the Trinidad Derby Stakes on Republic Day (September 24).
Champion trainer John O’Brien will also be represented in the $91,000 event by turf specialist Angry Bird and Hello World, who has not raced since his impressive win in last season’s juvenile contest on December 27. However, he has been going quite well at the gallops.
Firecracker, who was the top fancy before being withdrawn from the Guineas, and Theory Of Colours, runner-up in the Indian Arrival Day feature in only her second outing, are others to consider in the penultimate event of the seven-race Emancipation Day holiday card at 4.45 p.m.
The Midsummer Classic is now an 1,800-metre race since the ARC began framing it for turf, but it was contested over 100 metres further from 1993 until 2020.
Around 5.30 p.m., last year’s Guineas winner Crown Prince will clash for the umpteenth time with Soca Harmony, who beat him into second in the “Midsummer” and then again in the Derby Stakes last year.
The field of 11 rated 70 & over in the 1,350-metre modified benchmark handicap --originally written for the turf-- also includes last year’s Stewards Cup winner General JN and Making Headlines, who won the two leading open events in 2020 --the Stewards Cup and Gold Cup.
Post time for the ninth round of the ARC’s 2023 Season is 1.20 p.m.