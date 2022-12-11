Millington begins RBC title defence

Nirav Dougdeen

SHAE MILLINGTON will begin his quest to retain his 18 & under crown when the RBC Junior Tournament continues today at Eddie Taylor Public Courts, Nelson Mandela Park, St Clair.

The Tobagonian has only held the title for eight months as last year’s edition took place in April because it was postponed from its usual time slot because of Covid-19.

The second-seeded Millington could have a tough time getting into the quarter-finals as his first-round opponent is 2019 16 & under champ Tim Pasea.

Jamal Alexis, who was edged by Millington the final of the last edition, has received the only bye straight into the last eight. However, the top seed might have preferred a first-round match to get ready for a possible meeting with Kale Dalla Costa in the quarters.

Although this left-hander is only recently turned 14-years-old, he is probably already the leading junior in the country.

Dalla Costa, who defaulted the 16 & under final in April to catch a flight for a tournament in Barbados, will face Luca De Noon today.

Zachery Byng, who walked away with the 16 & under title eight months ago, will be up against No. 3 seed Nicholas Ready, while fourth-seeded Christopher Roberts tackles fellow Tobagonian Jace Quashie. Sebastian Sylvester and his younger brother Beckham will oppose Drew Wilson and Jaylon Chapman, respectively, and Charles Devaux will tackle Zechariah Permell in the other first-round matches. There are just four players in the girls’ equivalent division and Ready’s twin sister, Charlotte is the overwhelming favouirte to capture the title.

Brianna Harricharan, upset in the 14 & under final in April, is seeded to win the 16 & under title, ahead of Smith sister, Shaina and Makayla, and Laura-Li Maillard, respectively. James Hadden is seeded to beat Daniel Rahaman for the boys’ equivalent title. B’jorn Hall, winner of the 14 & under title in April, is seeded fourth, just behind Jordell Chapman, the player defeated in the final.

The round-robin group phase of the 10 & under, 12 & under and 14 & under events took place over the last two days and the knockout draws in these divisions will also begin today.

