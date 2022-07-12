Millington in ‘Sagicor’ semis

SHAE MILLINGTON is two victories away from capturing his second 18 & under title in succession.
The No. 3 seed, who lifted the oldest age-group trophy in the RBC Junior Tournament two months ago, advanced to the semi-finals of the Sagicor Junior Tennis Tournament with a 6-3, 6-2 triumph over fellow Tobagonian Luca De Noon, yesterday.
And Sagicor runner-up Christopher Roberts, also from the sister isle, was leading 6-0, 3-0 when Daniel George threw in the towel at Eddie Taylor Public Courts, Nelson Mandela Park, St Clair. At least three hours of play were lost because of rain and the other two quarter-finals matches were still on court at press time.
Sebastien Byng is the top seed and favourite to lift the trophy and his brother Zachery is seeded to capture the 16 & under title. The Sagicor champ defeated Isaiah Boxhill 6-4, 6-3 to move into the semis, while second-seeded title favourite Kale Dalla Costa was a 6-1, 6-2 winner over Callum Koylass.
In the other quarters, No. 3 seed Beckham Sylvester did not allow Malcolm Prince a single game and Daniel Rahaman was beaten 6-2, 6-2 by fourth seed Alex Chin.
In the girls’ Under-12 quarters after press time on Monday night, RBC runner-up Madison Khan was a 5-4 (7/2), 4-2 winner over Karissa Mohammed, whose sister Lily had taken down Annaleise Orr 4-1, 4-1 a little earlier. RBC champ Abba Campbell-Smith and Tobagonian Makeda Bain had received byes straight into the last four.
Arya Siewrattan was a 6-4, 6-4 winner over Shiloh Walker and Naomi Mohammed edged Charde Sylvester 3-6, 6-4, 10/2 in Monday night’s Under-14 quarters. Today is penultimate day of the seven-day tournament and first serve is 9 a.m.