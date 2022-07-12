Millington in ‘Sagicor’ semis

Trinidad and Tobago’s senior women’s team and head coach Kenwyne Jones are hurting after a heart-breaking 1-0 loss against Panama which ended their 2023 World Cup qualification journey on Monday.

But Jones said it was not the end of the line for his players, who will need to learn from the experience and come back stronger in future campaigns. He lamented a “moment of miscommunication or indecision” that allowed Panama to get the upper hand in Monday night’s contest in Monterrey, Mexico.