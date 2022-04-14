SHAE MILLINGTON produced a major upset to become the fourth player from the sister isle to capture a singles title when the RBC Junior Tennis Tournament concluded yesterday at Trinidad Country Club, Maraval.

After a couple quiet years, the unseeded player came back to life in this tournament and turned in his best performance yesterday to stun Jamaal Alexis 3-6, 6-2, 10/4 for the 18 and under crown.

The top seed had earlier defeated last year’s national 16 and under finalist Sebastien Byng 7-5, 7-6 (7/4) in the semi-finals.

Byng’s brother Zachery did not have to break a sweat to capture the 16 and under title as his nemesis Kale Dalla Costa was forced to retire after winning the first game of the match to catch a flight to Barbados for a tournament next week.

B’Jorn Hall had become the first Tobago champ on Tuesday when he upset compatriot Jordell Chapman 6-3, 0-6, 10/7 in the 12 and under final.

And Christina Hills and Ysanne Williams joined Millington in winners’ row yesterday.

Hills beat both Smith sisters, Makalya (6-2, 6-2), and Shaina (6-4, 6-3) in the final two rounds respectively, for her age-group title.

And last year’s national ten and under finalist Williams won both matches in a straight round-robin event to secure the crown in the youngest category.

There were only three players in the 18 and under division as well, and Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph secured the title by taking down Tobagonian Charlotte Ready 6-3, 6-1 yesterday.

However last year’s national Under-14 and 16 champ had virtually been assured of lifting the trophy in the round-robin event when she stunned last year’s national 18 and under winner Cameron Wong 6-4, 0-6, 10/8 on Tuesday.

And in the other straight round-robin event, Sebastian Plimmer won both matches for the 10 and under trophy.

