It has been a heady last few weeks for Team TTO’s ace cyclist Nicholas Paul.
The 23-year-old rider had charted an unprecedented path of success at last month’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, before following up with a more superlative showing at the Elite Pan Am Track Cycling Championships in Lima, Peru, last weekend.
The world record-holder for the men’s flying 200m event pedalled his way to a complete set of medals at the Lee Valley VeloPark in London (where the track cycling competition was staged) — gold in the keirin, silver in the sprint, and bronze in the kilo time-trial, before adding three gold (keirin, sprint and team sprint) in the Peruvian capital.
The gold in Birmingham was significant; being TTO’s first Commonwealth gold in cycling since Roger Gibbons’ two golds at the 1966 Kingston, Jamaica edition. But the ensuing step down in class -- from Commonwealth to the Pan Am Elite -- provided the platform for Paul to exhibit his superiority in the region.
Given his progression, from his 2019 world-record breaking (9.100 seconds) effort at altitude in Cochabamba, Bolivia, and his 2019 Pan American Games men’s sprint crown, to his beating of Dutch world champion Harrie Lavreysen at the Nations Cup in July, both former national cyclists Michael Phillips and the legendary Gene “Geronimo” Samuel indicated — in not so many words-- the world is his oyster.
They both signalled that Paul had served warning to the world with his 2022 exploits to date.
For Paul, however, it is just about working towards and enjoying the journey to excellence. “I would say it was mind-blowing and awesome (what I did at Commonwealth and Pan Am Elite),” stated the Gasparillo native, “…to be able to go to the Commonwealth Games and get gold, silver and bronze and then to be able to go to Pan Am Track Elite and win three golds is just unbelievable!”
Paul’s road to world-beating form, from 2019 to the present, has been a long one. It takes years of top-level training and competition to develop a cyclist’s craft in sprint cycling. After several years developing and honing his speed and skill — first under USA-born coach Erin Hartwell, then under Craig MacLean as an intern at the UCI World Cycling Centre in Switzerland -- Paul is one of the best cyclists in the world through their guidance and through his own discipline, persistence and hard work.
The competitive nature of the training environment — in camp with several high-level international cyclists and the easier access to top-notch racing opportunities against the world’s best — keeps Paul motivated, determined and focused.
Luckily for Trinbago sports fans, but unluckily for his opponents, Paul’s hunger for more success and to become an even better cyclist remains unappeasable.
“So I think I came a long way so far, but there (are) many more years to come and many more things to keep on working at, to be perfect at my craft. There is still a long journey ahead,” Paul added.
The road to improvement continues this year at the October 12-16 Tissot UCI Track World Championships in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France. Then it leads onto the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games and the Pan American Games event next year.
Paul’s appetite is insatiable as his number one goal remains unfulfilled.
“Yes, I am only 23 at the moment but I still have a lot to work on, to continue building towards Paris. I think strength-wise, being technical on the bike, and being smarter while racing; I think those are three things that I could work on going into Paris,” Paul indicated, “...to help me to be able to accomplish my dream of winning a medal for Trinidad and Tobago in the Olympics.”
