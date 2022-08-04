Fast bowler Marquino Mindley’s early three-wicket burst took the headlines as West Indies “A” grabbed the honours on a shortened opening day of the first four-day “Test” against Bangladesh “A” yesterday.

On a day at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground when only 43 overs were possible due a long break to deal with a dodgy bowler’s run-up, the visitors reached 135 for six after being sent in.

The 27-year-old Mindley finished with three for 43 – his wickets the first three to fall – as Bangladesh “A” slumped to 43 for three.

Fellow seamer Justin Greaves provided support with two for 25.

Captain Mohammad Mithun, who top-scored with an unbeaten 42, led a recovery for his side by anchoring an unbroken 44-run, seventh wicket stand with Nayeem Hasan who was 23 not out. Mindley struck in the morning’s fourth over when he removed Mahmudul Hasan Joy, caught and bowled without scoring, with six runs on the board. A long break ensued as ground-staff fixed the run-up and once action resumed, Mindley was quickly among the wickets again.

First, he got Mohammad Saif (20) to nick a defensive stroke behind following a 30-run, second wicket stand with Shadman Islam (17), and then removed Fazle Rabbi Mahmud (one) to a catch at first slip by Bryan Charles.

The next two wickets went down for 24 runs to leave the innings in turmoil at 66 for five before Mithun put on 25 for the sixth wicket with Zaker Ali Anik (3) and then rallied the innings further with Nayeem.

Mithun has so far faced 79 deliveries in just over two-and-a-half hours and struck seven fours.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Mindley gives WI ‘A’ first day edge

Fast bowler Marquino Mindley’s early three-wicket burst took the headlines as West Indies “A” grabbed the honours on a shortened opening day of the first four-day “Test” against Bangladesh “A” yesterday.

On a day at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground when only 43 overs were possible due a long break to deal with a dodgy bowler’s run-up, the visitors reached 135 for six after being sent in.

Bascombe misses out on World U-20 200 final

Bascombe misses out on World U-20 200 final

Shaniqua Bascombe reached the semi-final round of the women’s 200 metres event at the World Athletics U20 Championships in Cali, Colombia, yesterday.

Bascombe finished fourth in the opening first round heat in 23.63 seconds to advance to the semis on time. The Trinidad and Tobago sprinter was 12th fastest in the heats.

Davis Cup men win first match

Davis Cup men win first match

AFTER finally winning their first match yesterday, the Trinidad and Tobago team will have a last chance to win a fixture when American Zone Group IV of the Davis Cup continues today at the National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

The hosts will oppose the United States Virgin Islands (USVI) in a battle of the two winless teams to avoid the cellar place in Group B when the round-robin stage concludes.

T&T sprinters advance

T&T sprinters advance

REIGNING Men’s 200 metres champion Jereem Richards will look to continue his campaign to successfully defend his title when he lines up in semi-final three today as the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games continue.

Richards, sixth at the World Athletics Championships Men’s 200m final last month in Eugene, Oregon, booked his spot in the semis after cruising to victory in heat five, crossing the line in 20.68 seconds.

40 to represent T&T at Goodwill meet

VETERAN coach Maurice Faria will lead a 40-member national team at the 2022 Goodwill Swim Meet, which will splashes off at the National Aquatic Centre, Couva from August 19-21.

Raphael Ali is North Zone’s best cricketer

Raphael Ali is North Zone’s best cricketer

Raphael Ali was named the North Zone Cricket Council’s Cricketer of the Year at Monday’s prize-giving ceremony at the Barataria Community Centre.

Ali, playing for the Invincible team, scored a total of 134 runs in the Zone’s T20 and 40-over competitions and also took 18 wickets with best figures of seven for 33.