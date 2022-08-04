Mindley gives WI ‘A’ first day edge

Fast bowler Marquino Mindley’s early three-wicket burst took the headlines as West Indies “A” grabbed the honours on a shortened opening day of the first four-day “Test” against Bangladesh “A” yesterday.
On a day at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground when only 43 overs were possible due a long break to deal with a dodgy bowler’s run-up, the visitors reached 135 for six after being sent in.
The 27-year-old Mindley finished with three for 43 – his wickets the first three to fall – as Bangladesh “A” slumped to 43 for three.
Fellow seamer Justin Greaves provided support with two for 25.
Captain Mohammad Mithun, who top-scored with an unbeaten 42, led a recovery for his side by anchoring an unbroken 44-run, seventh wicket stand with Nayeem Hasan who was 23 not out. Mindley struck in the morning’s fourth over when he removed Mahmudul Hasan Joy, caught and bowled without scoring, with six runs on the board. A long break ensued as ground-staff fixed the run-up and once action resumed, Mindley was quickly among the wickets again.
First, he got Mohammad Saif (20) to nick a defensive stroke behind following a 30-run, second wicket stand with Shadman Islam (17), and then removed Fazle Rabbi Mahmud (one) to a catch at first slip by Bryan Charles.
The next two wickets went down for 24 runs to leave the innings in turmoil at 66 for five before Mithun put on 25 for the sixth wicket with Zaker Ali Anik (3) and then rallied the innings further with Nayeem.
Mithun has so far faced 79 deliveries in just over two-and-a-half hours and struck seven fours.