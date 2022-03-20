Minister congratulates Richards, Team TTO

MINISTER of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe issued congratulations to Team TTO track star Jereem Richards on his World Athletics Indoor Championships 400m gold-medal effort in Belgrade, Serbia, on Saturday.
According to Cudjoe, “Jereem’s outstanding performance in the 400 metres was phenomenal. It was a Championship Record, new National Indoor Record and his personal-best record of 45 seconds. This is a great moment for sport. Our entire Ministry, the Government as well as the local sporting fraternity, is extremely proud of Mr. Richards’ latest accolade.” Cudjoe also recognised the performances of fellow athletes Jared Elcock (6th men’s 60m), Michelle-Lee Ahye (7th women’s 60m) and Ruebin Walters (semi-finalist men’s 60m hurdles) at the Championships. She also noted Richards’ victory was dedicated to fellow quarter-miler the late Deon Lendore.