Minister congratulates Richards, Team TTO

MINISTER of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe issued congratulations to Team TTO track star Jereem Richards on his World Athletics Indoor Championships 400m gold-medal effort in Belgrade, Serbia, on Saturday.

According to Cudjoe, “Jereem’s outstanding performance in the 400 metres was phenomenal. It was a Championship Record, new National Indoor Record and his personal-best record of 45 seconds. This is a great moment for sport. Our entire Ministry, the Government as well as the local sporting fraternity, is extremely proud of Mr. Richards’ latest accolade.” Cudjoe also recognised the performances of fellow athletes Jared Elcock (6th men’s 60m), Michelle-Lee Ahye (7th women’s 60m) and Ruebin Walters (semi-finalist men’s 60m hurdles) at the Championships. She also noted Richards’ victory was dedicated to fellow quarter-miler the late Deon Lendore.

Ramroop, Williams top Jrs at TTCF National Champs

CYCLISTS Javon Ramroop and Kyra Williams were crowned national juvenile male and female sprint champions after day one of the Trinidad and Tobago Cycling Federation (TTCF) Tinymites, Juveniles, and Masters National Championships, which pedalled off at the National Cycling Centre in Balmain, Couva, on Saturday night.

QPCC I remain perfect

Queen’s Park Cricket Club (QPCC) I stayed in the lead in the Trinidad and Tobago Sunday League 50-overs competition following their three-wicket victory over Central Sports in their third-round match at Queen’s Park Oval, in St Clair, yesterday.

Walters reaches World Indoors semis

Ruebin Walters reached the semi-final round of the men’s 60 metres hurdles on the third and final day of the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, yesterday.

The Trinidad and Tobago athlete clocked 7.68 seconds to finish sixth in the opening semi and 20th overall. Eight men advanced to the final.

Walcott wins season opener

Keshorn Walcott opened his 2022 campaign with a comfortable victory at the Yellow Tech Invitational in Georgia, USA, on Saturday.

Walcott landed the spear 84.68 metres to claim men’s javelin gold, well ahead of American Curtis Johnson, the runner-up with a 76.68m throw. Walcott’s winning effort earned him second spot on the 2022 world performance list, behind Belarusian Aliaksei Katkavets (87.53m).

Julien elected TTSA boss again

DIANE JULIEN has been appointed president of the Trinidad and Tobago Squash Association (TTSA) for the third time in succession.

Nine persons were elected recently to serve the sport for the next two years, during the TTSA’s first virtual annual general meeting.

It was the first election in four years as the one which had been scheduled for 2020 did not take place because of Covid-19.