Minister Rambharat completes 83-Mile Challenge

Minister of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries Clarence Rambharat, and Susannah Joefield were the first to complete the Bafasports Active Tobago 83-Mile Challenge, part of the ongoing BAFA (By Athletes, For Athletes) National Million Mile Challenge.

The initiative seeks to motivate citizens to get active in the fight against non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

Masters athlete Joefield and Minister Rambharat each completed the challenge in nine days and earned trophies for their accomplishments.

Joefield has represented the country internationally in track, road and cross-country races. Additionally, she has competed in over 20 marathons.

Minister Rambharat has been a participant in the Trinidad and Tobago International Marathon (TTIM) on several occasions, including last Sunday in support of the Athletes Welfare Fund.

The National Million Mile challenge underpins the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal #3 — “Good Health and Well Being” which calls on nations to “ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages”.

World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines recommend adults should do at least 150 to 300 minutes of moderate to vigorous aerobic activity per week.

Bafasports Founder Nigel Bellamy explains that the group recognises that physical activity improves physical and mental health, helps prevent disease and reduces burdens on healthcare systems. The organisation develops challenges to promote and encourage active lifestyles by organising multisport activities across Trinidad and Tobago.

In this most recent challenge, members of the public are being given six months to traverse a total of 83 miles, the approximate distance around the island of Tobago, to earn a three-piece medal shaped like a map of the island.

“If you’re looking for a little extra motivation to get and stay active, I invite everyone to join the Active Tobago 83 Mile Challenge,” said Bellamy.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

BASES COVERED

BASES COVERED

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force head coach David Furlonge believes they have covered all their bases ahead of the restart of regional four-day cricket next week.

The Red Force will square off against the Jamaica Scorpions at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba from next Wednesday before tackling the Windward Islands Volcanoes at the same venue from February 16.

England through to U-19 WC final

England through to U-19 WC final

England held their nerve to become the first team to reach the ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup final after edging Afghanistan by 15 runs on the Duckworth Lewis Stern (DLS) system in their semi-final clash at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua, yesterday.

Minister Rambharat completes 83-Mile Challenge

Minister of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries Clarence Rambharat, and Susannah Joefield were the first to complete the Bafasports Active Tobago 83-Mile Challenge, part of the ongoing BAFA (By Athletes, For Athletes) National Million Mile Challenge.

Plan for success

Plan for success

TEAM TTO senior men’s hockey coach Darren Cowie said hockey administrators need to plan for overseas tours more adequately and get the water-based turf at the National Hockey Centre up and running in short order.

Bassarath lauds WI series win

Bassarath lauds WI series win

THE Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board has extended its congratulations to the West Indies T20 team on their recent 3-2 series win over England.

After the series was tied 2-2, the Caribbean cricketers, the lowest-ranked team among Test-playing nations in the shortest format of the game, toppled England, who head the ICC ratings, by 17 runs at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Sunday.