Minister Rambharat completes 83-Mile Challenge

Minister of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries Clarence Rambharat, and Susannah Joefield were the first to complete the Bafasports Active Tobago 83-Mile Challenge, part of the ongoing BAFA (By Athletes, For Athletes) National Million Mile Challenge.
The initiative seeks to motivate citizens to get active in the fight against non-communicable diseases (NCDs).
Masters athlete Joefield and Minister Rambharat each completed the challenge in nine days and earned trophies for their accomplishments.
Joefield has represented the country internationally in track, road and cross-country races. Additionally, she has competed in over 20 marathons.
Minister Rambharat has been a participant in the Trinidad and Tobago International Marathon (TTIM) on several occasions, including last Sunday in support of the Athletes Welfare Fund.
The National Million Mile challenge underpins the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal #3 — “Good Health and Well Being” which calls on nations to “ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages”.
World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines recommend adults should do at least 150 to 300 minutes of moderate to vigorous aerobic activity per week.
Bafasports Founder Nigel Bellamy explains that the group recognises that physical activity improves physical and mental health, helps prevent disease and reduces burdens on healthcare systems. The organisation develops challenges to promote and encourage active lifestyles by organising multisport activities across Trinidad and Tobago.
In this most recent challenge, members of the public are being given six months to traverse a total of 83 miles, the approximate distance around the island of Tobago, to earn a three-piece medal shaped like a map of the island.
“If you’re looking for a little extra motivation to get and stay active, I invite everyone to join the Active Tobago 83 Mile Challenge,” said Bellamy.