MINISTER OF SPORT and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe conveyed condolences to the family, relatives, friends, and the sports fraternity on the recent passing of former national sportswoman Marjorie John.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Trinidad and Tobago, we salute John for her tremendous contributions,” Minister Cudjoe said. “She was a one of a kind athlete who represented this country in a variety of sports and it was evident that she was not only multi-talented but also had a huge passion for sports. She was a national treasure and a beloved figure in the sporting fraternity. It is impossible to forget John’s passion and captivating personality. She truly was a legend”.

Cudjoe stated the country saluted “this outstanding sportswoman for her dedicated, distinguished, and diligent service to Trinidad and Tobago.”

John represented Trinidad and Tobago in netball, cricket, table tennis, basketball, tennis, and rifle shooting.

Based on her netball exploits, she was inducted into the First Citizens Sports Foundation Hall of Fame and was made an Honorary Life Member of the Trinidad and Tobago Table Tennis Association (TTTTA).

