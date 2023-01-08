Minor contribution from Hosein in Renegades win

West Indies left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein snatched his 13th wicket of the Big Bash League to remain among the leading wicket-takers, and Melbourne Renegades got their second win in a row with a six-wicket win against Hobart Hurricanes on Saturday.

Playing at the Docklands Stadium, Hosein scalped the wicket of opener Ben McDermott caught at short fine leg for 28 and ended with one for 32 in his allotted four overs, and the Hurricanes ended on 162 for eight from their 20 overs after being sent in to bat.

Hosein did not have to bat, and Sam Harper hit his highest BBL score in front of a crowd of 12,000 to lead a successful run chase for the Renegades that ended with 11 balls remaining.

Harper had struggled in five previous innings this season, averaging 5.40 with three ducks to his name and slid down the order to No. three to try to fire up his season.

His innings started in a shaky manner when his indecision led to Australia international Marcus Harris being run out—but Harper took his time to survey the conditions before he unleashed a merciless assault, blasting 89 off 48 balls that included four fours and seven sixes.

Harper batted like a man on a mission, manipulating the fields to perfection and the runs flowed, and Renegades needed only 11 when he was caught at mid-off in the 17th over.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) chief executive officer (CEO) Johnny Grave believes implementing a more robust cricket programme will be very important this year as the CWI focuses on a model that can mould more competitive regional teams for the international stage.

West Indies left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein snatched his 13th wicket of the Big Bash League to remain among the leading wicket-takers, and Melbourne Renegades got their second win in a row with a six-wicket win against Hobart Hurricanes on Saturday.

Sprinters Jereem “The Dream” Richards and Michelle-Lee Ahye were named the men’s and women’s athlete-of-the-year respectively, at the National Association of Athletic Administration (NAAA) annual awards, on Saturday.

The United States-based pair were not in attendance at the awards held at the Radisson Hotel, Port of Spain, and their mothers, Yvette Wilson and Raquel Ahye, collected on their behalf.

Iga Swiatek, the favourite for this month’s Australian Open, was in tears after losing at the United Cup yesterday.

The US and French Open champion sobbed courtside after being thrashed 6-2, 6-2 by American Jessica Pegula in the mixed-team tournament semi-finals in Sydney.

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force leg-spinner Imran Khan said the senior players in the set-up will have to step up and lead from the front if they are to replicate their 2006 four-day success.

Seventeen years on since that triumph, Khan, who was part of the squad in 2006, believes the current crop of players have what it takes to get the job done. “I was involved in 2006 when we won the last title and it has been a while,” Khan told the media recently.

Van Dijk out for more than a month

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk will be out for “more than a month” with a hamstring injury as he suffers a fresh injury blow, manager Jurgen Klopp said yesterday.

Van Dijk sustained the injury in Liverpool’s 3-1 defeat to Brentford on Monday and was substituted at half-time. “Virgil was a surprise to us. It was a big blow,” Klopp added in a news conference.