Minor contribution from Hosein in Renegades win

West Indies left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein snatched his 13th wicket of the Big Bash League to remain among the leading wicket-takers, and Melbourne Renegades got their second win in a row with a six-wicket win against Hobart Hurricanes on Saturday.
Playing at the Docklands Stadium, Hosein scalped the wicket of opener Ben McDermott caught at short fine leg for 28 and ended with one for 32 in his allotted four overs, and the Hurricanes ended on 162 for eight from their 20 overs after being sent in to bat.
Hosein did not have to bat, and Sam Harper hit his highest BBL score in front of a crowd of 12,000 to lead a successful run chase for the Renegades that ended with 11 balls remaining.
Harper had struggled in five previous innings this season, averaging 5.40 with three ducks to his name and slid down the order to No. three to try to fire up his season.
His innings started in a shaky manner when his indecision led to Australia international Marcus Harris being run out—but Harper took his time to survey the conditions before he unleashed a merciless assault, blasting 89 off 48 balls that included four fours and seven sixes.
Harper batted like a man on a mission, manipulating the fields to perfection and the runs flowed, and Renegades needed only 11 when he was caught at mid-off in the 17th over.