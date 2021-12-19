Misplaced priorities

From the tour of Pakistan at the end of 1997 to the campaign in New Zealand in early 2006, West Indies lost 40 of 51 Test matches played away from home, winning five.
Prominent players during that period included Brian Lara, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Carl Hooper, Chris Gayle, Ramnaresh Sarwan, Courtney Walsh, Curtly Ambrose, Fidel Edwards and Jerome Taylor.
What’s the point of this? To illustrate the depressed state of Caribbean senior men’s cricket as something which was not triggered by the T20 format (the Stanford T20 was first played in August, 2006 while the Indian Premier League got underway in March of 2008) and which also encompassed all of the biggest names whom many still mistakenly assume were not associated with a precipitous plummet from the summit after a 15-year unbeaten run in Test series anywhere came to an end in 1995.
So transforming the fortunes of West Indies cricket and returning it to a level of consistent excellence is not something a few key personnel changes will bring about. It requires a fundamental overhaul which a succession of administrators seem incapable of properly conceptualising, far less implementing.
Look, I can’t pretend to have a definitive solution. This thing is way too complicated (especially when you’re talking about different nations and divergent priorities) and too deeply entrenched for there to be any simple, all-encompassing remedy.
What I do know though is that prioritising West Indies cricket—from the earliest exposure to any sort of formal coaching structure to gathering under that big International Cricket Council umbrella in Dubai where all the poor members like us go to beg for favours from India, England and Australia—must be absolutely and uncompromisingly fundamental.
This may sound obvious, but here are two examples of situations which, to me, reflect a loss of focus and a preoccupation with public relations gimmickry as an attempt to distract attention from the chronic failure to attend to the deep-rooted challenges.
In 2017, Cricket West Indies engaged in a re-branding exercise, insisting to all and sundry that the West Indies should now be referred to as “Windies.” Again, I know many will say this is entirely trivial because you have seen “Windies” in headlines all the time and in any event, what does a name have to do with performance?
My contention is that the name “West Indies,” in a cricketing context, represents both a rich legacy and a specific historical context and identity which is immediately identified with a way of playing the game that has become universally admired and remains a source of inspiration to fans and players worldwide even today. To reduce all of that to a nickname, “Windies,” just seemed so disrespectful.
Thankfully that was dispensed with at the arrival of the present Cricket West Indies administration in March of 2019 when Ricky Skerritt defeated the incumbent Dave Cameron. Now though it seems we have gone from one extreme of constant friction and confrontation with prominent players to kowtowing to them in an apparent attempt to appear player-friendly, even if it results in devaluing what it means to play for the West Indies.
As best as I can tell, CWI seems intent on following through with turning the scheduled one-off T20 International against Ireland at Sabina Park on January 16 into a farewell occasion for Gayle. Apart from any other consideration, justification or excuse, it will mean that an official West Indies team will be appearing in an official international fixture with a team that has not been selected on merit.
It matters not what Gayle has or has not done for West Indies cricket. It matters not either that none of the prominent names mentioned at the top of this column were facilitated with such an official farewell. What matters is that for one official fixture West Indies cricket will be reduced to a pappyshow in the continuing and blatantly obvious effort by CWI officials to behave like starry-eyed fanboys and fangirls instead of responsible administrators mindful of the broader interests and legacy of West Indies cricket.
It will be a complete and absolute disgrace if it comes to pass, as it would have been were it done for Lara or anyone else who has gone before.
Here we are, with a West Indies team just back from Pakistan where they lost a T20 International series 3-0 but were widely praised for going there when the likes of New Zealand and England fled, who again showed that there is no shortage of talent but a need to develop that ability into consistent excellence.
And what are we going to do next? Dispense with one of those players to facilitate someone who is patently unworthy of a place in the team. How can you possibly expect positive transformation with a mindset like this?