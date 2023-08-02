Captain Shai Hope has rued Tuesday’s missed opportunity to end West Indies’ protracted losing slump against India, and has warned his side they need to learn quicker in order to establish themselves at the highest level.
West Indies entered the final One-Day International at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, with the chance to win their first ever ODI series against the Asian powerhouses in nearly two decades, but suffered 200-run mauling to lose the three-match series, 2-1.
“I think we need to find true reflections —understand where we’re at, understand where we need to go and try to find those small little steps to get there,” a pensive Hope said afterwards.
“It can’t happen overnight and we’ve established that and we understand that, but we’ve got to find a way to move a little bit quicker than we are currently. It certainly was a big opportunity for us.
He continued: “We understood what was at stake…we could’ve even written our own history today. But again, we need to look at the processes a bit more, understand what is required in crucial situations of the game so we can come out on top.”
West Indies’ bowlers came in for a battering after Hope chose to bowl first, India storming to 351 for five from their 50 overs—their highest-ever total against the home side in the Caribbean.
In reply, West Indies slumped to 88 for eight and were in danger of being dismissed for under a hundred until tail-enders Gudakesh Motie (39 not out) and Alzarri Joseph (26) paired in a half-century stand for the ninth wicket to save face.
Hope said Motie and Joseph typified the attitude he wanted to see throughout every aspect of his side’s game. “The attitude remains (important). It’s something that I’m always going to be stressing in the dressing room,” Hope said.
“I wouldn’t like to pinpoint one particular area of the game, whether it is in the field or with the bat, but we need to understand we need to put more collective performances together.
“And if we just look at one thing in particular every single time then we’re just pointing fingers but really and truly, we all need to take responsibility whether it’s in the field, with bat in hand or ball in hand.”
Despite the series result, the home side got glimpses of performances from young players like Motie—who conceded only 38 runs from his 10 overs on Tuesday—and batsmen Alick Athanaze and Keacy Carty who both got starts throughout the series.
“It is great for their confidence and cricket is all about confidence, especially batting in the Caribbean where we tend to get lower scores,” Hope pointed out.
“But it’s just nice to see them coming of age, showing their skills and it’s only up from here for them. I think that Alick has shown what he can do at international level. As long as he continues to improve —learn and adapt quickly—then I think he’ll be successful.”