MISSED OPPORTUNITY

BIT OF BANTER: India stand-in skipper Hardik Pandya and West Indies’ captain Shai Hope engage in a bit of banter during the third ODI at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, on Tuesday. India won the match by 200 runs to seal a 2-1 series win. The teams now clash in a T20I five-match series, which gets under way at the BLCA from 10.30 a.m. today. —Photo: AP