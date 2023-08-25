GOALSCORER Reon Moore left one with the impression that more was lost than gained from Defence Force’s 1-1 home draw in Thursday night’s CONCACAF Caribbean Club Championship, Group A match, against Jamaica club Cavalier FC at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo.
“We can bounce back from this,” said Moore, scorer of his team’s lone item.
Moore is correct, granted there are nine more preliminary matches and a long five months still left in the competition.
Defence Force, the 2023 Trinidad and Tobago double champions, had explicitly expressed their intention to open their campaign by beating the Jamaican visitors in addition to a long-term ambition to win the entire tournament.
Instead, the Army had to suffice with a share of the points in a tough home draw against Cavalier.
Portmore United was the only winners on the first two nights of the Caribbean Championship, when they edged Dunbeholden 1-0 in a “Jamaica derby” in Group B action. The winner came courtesy Garvin Burton’s 71st minute header.
Meanwhile, Juan Castano scored on a header in the final minutes to rescue a 1-1 draw for Atletico Pantoja against fellow Dominican Republic side Cibao FC. Also scheduled to play on Thursday night was T&T’s other representative, AC Port of Spain.
However, rain forced a postponement to yesterday, and Moca defeated the T&T team 1-0 via Manuel Vidal’s 55th minute item, at the Moca 85 Stadium, in the Dominican Republic.
At the HCS, where there was not a drop of rain, Moore’s mood post-match suggested that they had let something slip away.
A decent turnout of about 5,000 fans saw Defence Force off to a spectacular start and an early goal as Moore put them ahead after just six minutes. But by half-time, the capable Jamaicans had restored parity, as Shaniel Thomas converted a penalty in the 36th minute.
Cavalier had the first attempt at goal with Thomas trying his luck from distance and had goalkeeper Christopher Biggette scrambling across his line as the ball went wide. But the home team struck first.
With lightning speed, left-back Jelani Felix sprung Moore with a straight pass up field, which saw the T&T international winger stroke a low right-footer past Vino Barclet-- the St Lucia and former Morvant Caledonia AIA goalkeeper-- between the uprights for Cavalier. Before the half ended, Barclet twice kept his team in the game, deflecting Kahim Thomas’ shot over with his thigh, and also stopping Moore from squeezing a second goal in at the near post -- both times with T&T players already past his defenders.
An early pattern was set with Defence Force having the majority of possession and forcing the visitors back into their own half. But the Jamaicans looked dangerous on the break with the Army looking far from airtight.
Like Barclet, Army keeper Biggette was also forced to make a couple of telling first half interceptions. Reynalod Robinson was clear and bearing down on goal when Biggetee stopped him from point-blank range in the 14th minute.
Still, it would take one of a couple of mistakes from Defence Force newcomer Isaiah Garcia, to give Cavalier the opportunity they sought. The wound was self-inflicted as left-back Garcia needlessly gave the ball away in midfield. And with a break on, custodian Biggette desperately ended Thomas’ run to goal, in giving away a penalty.
It was not quite so open in the second half. Moore had a couple of looks, but never the ambition to take a shot. And when he had worked his way inside the penalty area after combining with a teammate, Isaiah Garcia made the wrong decision, trying to pass the ball instead of shooting. Cavalier looked less of a threat but was the far more industrious team.
Moore thought Defence Force let the game slip away after the early goal. He said: “I think we started good. But (I’m) disappointed with the result because I think we had full control of the game. I think it was bad for us because we are home here.”
He added: “I think this was the perfect opportunity for us to start the competition in the right way with a win and we are a bit disappointed.”
Assistant coach Hutson Charles acknowledged the disappointment among the players, but felt that overall, it was a fair result.
“Some of the guys was a bit disappointed,” Charles admitted. “They felt they didn’t play up to their true potential.”
“We didn’t play to the right intensity,” Charles assessed. “After we scored, I think we dropped the intensity a lil bit and allowed them to be organised. I think we approached the game a little too slow at times and gave the Cavalier team enough time to come back and organise.”
Defence Force next heads to Martinique, where they play Golden Lion on Wednesday. “We are going to bounce back,” Charles insisted, stating that their goal is to get three points against their French-speaking Caribbean neighbours.
“Every game we go to, we go looking for a victory. It will be no different when we go to Martinique,” added the former T&T captain and coach.
SQUADS:
Defence Force — 31. Christopher Biggette (Gk), 3. Isaiah Garcia, 7. Jelani Felix ,8. Brent Sam,18 .Reon Moore, 21. Justin Sadoo, 23. Jamali Garcia (C), 26. Justin Garcia, 28. Nathaniel Garcia, 45. Kaihim Thomas, 66. Kevon Goddard. Subs: 80. Jabari St. Hillaire (GK), 5.Jerome Mc Intyre, 6.Rodell Elcock, 11. Dwight Quintero, 13. Rivaldo Coryat, 14.Kendell Hitlal.15.Shaquille Bertrand, 17.Curtis Gonzales, 24. Shaquille Holder.25.Darnell Hospedales, 34.Keilon Burnett- Acevaro, 37.Cassim Kellar.
Staff: Lloyd Andrew (Head Coach), Hudson Charles (Assistant Coach), Devin Elcock (Assistant Coach).
Cavalier — 1. Vino Barclett(GK), 4.Shamar Watson,8.Nickache Murray, 11.Christopher Ainsworth.13.Dwayne Allen, 15. Kyle Ming, 16.Orlando Russell,17.Shaniel Thomas,18.Ronaldo Robinson,19.Adrian Reid,20.Gadail Irvin. sUBS: 31.Jeadine White (GK), 3.Makenson Cadet,12.Ronaldo Barrett, 21.Kymani Silvera,22.Brian Joshua Elshot,24.Mario Smith, 25.Jalmaro Calvin, 27.Jerome Mcleary.
Staff: Rudolph Speid (Head Coach), David Laylor (Assistant Coach).