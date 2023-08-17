Missing monster

Motul Monster

FLASHBACK: Motul Monster, piloted by the crew of Joey Sabeeney (driver), Peter Peake (throttle man) and Daniel Peake (navigator), cuts through the choppy waters en route to winning last year’s 54th edition of the Great Race, from the Gulf of Paria to Store Bay, Tobago. —Photo courtesy RONALD DANIEL

MOTUL MONSTER, the fastest powerboat to reach Tobago last year, is out of the 55th running of the Great Race.

The 2023 edition of the annualpowerboat event takes place tomorrow, with the first batch of boats leaving at 7.15 a.m., to be followed incrementally over ten-minute periods, by others in the various speed classes.

Great Race 2023 starts at the Foreshore region of the Gulf of Paria, goes through the First Bocas, traverses Maracas Bay, Grande Riviere and ends with a final lap in Store Bay, Crown Point, Tobago.

A total of 30 boats, competing in eight divisions, are expected to compete.

Serial champion Mr. Solo and Iron Man are the two big boats in Class A. A new 95mph speedster called ‘Tyron’ adds some spice to the competition, while White Heat, one of the old favourites, returns to the competition.

Jonathan Tardieu, president of the Trinidad and Tobago Powerboat Association, expects great competition despite the absence of Motul Monster, but expects them to be back for the 2024 edition.

“Monster decided that they had other projects going on this year, so they took the year off from racing and they decided they more than likely will come back out next year,” Tardieu explained yesterday.

The Great Race is one of the longest-running offshore powerboat races in the world. The 90-mile course remains the same, but within the course itself, there is a UIM-sanctioned World record event over 80.5 miles of the race, starting from the last marker in the Gulf and ending at the first marker in the circuit in Store Bay. Piloted by Peter Peake and Joey Sabeeny, Motul Monster, a 46ft Skater catamaran, holds the official World record of 47 minutes, 43 seconds.

The Great race is as much a test of endurance as it is of speed. The attrition rate can be high. Boats have flipped, engines have broken down, many powerful boats succumbing to the powerful swells. Only the best prepared vessels are the ones to finish and for many, just finishing the race is a massive accomplishment.

During each leg of this race, competitors experience totally different water conditions. A lot will depend on the weather.

“I’m hoping for the best,” said Tardieu. “I have seen where boats have gone up Saturday morning, sent out videos where the water was flat, and then all hell broke loose,” he recalled.

“I’m really hoping for some good weather, without rain,” Tardieu added. “I’m just hoping that the water is not out there to kill us, as we have seen in the last couple days, because the North (Coast) has been quite rough.”

Class winners will vie for challenge trophies this year.

”Unfortunately, there is no great, big cash prize due to a lack of corporate Trinidad being involved as much as we would like to,” Tardieu explained.

But while the Great race itself has not been able to attract the sponsors this year, perennial favourites Mr Solo has had no such problems. Mr Solo, one of the favourites, and named “Fastest Boat” on 18 occasions, has been able to obtain sponsorship from Prolube Ltd, exclusive Caribbean distributors of AMSOIL lubricants and will be the only external brand adorning the big boat. In addition to AMSOIL lubricants flowing through its pistons, world-renowned mechanic, John Kasse and his team have arrived in T&T to join the Mr Solo team of mechanics to ensure that the vessel is ready for the race.

NOT DESERVING

