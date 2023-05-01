MISSION ACCOMPLISHED

The return of Secondary schools cricket following the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic has, by all accounts, been a tremendous success.
The 2023 PowerGen Secondary Schools Cricket League (SSCL) season, which was the first full season since 2019, is set to conclude tomorrow with a North versus South battle for the coveted InterCol T20 title.
The Girls Open final will be a battle between Rio Claro West Secondary and Holy Name Covent, Port of Spain, which bowls off tomorrow at 1 p.m. at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.
That will be followed by the season finale, the Boys InterCol T20 final, from 6 p.m. which will see league champions Presentation College San Fernando taking on Fatima College.
At the start of the season in January, SSCL president Nigel Maraj said they were on “a mission to rebuild all of its programmes to ensure the success of our male and female cricketers since many of the nation’s promising youth cricketers are discovered while representing their schools in competitions and programmes under the banner of the SSCL.”
“Certainly, after a pandemic we have done pretty well as an organisation,” added Maraj during the customary media briefing which was held at the Courtyard Marriott, Invaders Bay, yesterday, ahead of the season finale.
“This season seems to have flown pretty fast but as Albert Einstein once said ‘time flies when you are having fun’ and certainly, we have had fun,” he continued.
Into it’s 25th season
Maraj thanked PowerGen for their continued partnership with the SSCL which he said is into its 25th season and he also urged other corporate entities to follow PowerGen’s example and “come on board to sponsor other school sporting organisations and schools which we all know are starved for funds.”
Meanwhile, general manager of PowerGen, Haydn Furlonge, thanked all involved for making the season a success and noted everyone “came out of the pavilion blazing”.
“Over 170 games were played in less than four months and over 4,000 students participated and we see this as 4,000 good reasons to continue to invest in the nation’s youth,” said Furlonge.
“All this culminates in the main highlight of the season, the InterCol T20,” he said as he looked forward to the finale.
“These teams come with a lot of talent and determination.
“This will be a worthy final; a North vs South matchup.
“I urge everyone to come out to see the best in our nation’s youth,” Furlonge added.
He also had some advice for the young cricketers, noting that, “What you take away you should translate to the rest of your personal life and working life later on.
“If you miss the bus, you miss the game.
“Show up on time. Prepare yourself physically and mentally.
“Play your position but be flexible. Be a good team player and continue to have that winning spirit.
“Use these traits in all aspects of your life,” Furlonge concluded.