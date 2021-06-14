MISSION POSSIBLE

Newly-appointed interim men’s senior team head coach Angus Eve said it would be a difficult but possible objective to qualify T&T to the group stage of the July 10-August 1 Gold Cup.
At a virtual media conference yesterday, Eve was introduced among a panel that included normalisation committee (NC) chairman Robert Hadad after he was selected to replace Englishman Terry Fenwick at helm of the Soca Warriors.
NC member Nicholas Gomez said discussions between the NC and Fenwick are on-going to see if both parties can arrive at a settlement.
Eve, this country’s most capped senior team player, will have just over two weeks with a national outfit that is set to face Montserrat on July 2 in the Dominican Republic after a failed CONCACAF World Cup qualifying campaign.
Eve said: “This is an opportunity that I could not walk by. This is an opportunity to serve my country, I love Trinidad and Tobago and so I would say from that standpoint, I had to take the chance. It is a difficult job by any stretch of the imagination. I don’t want to misunderstand the gravity of the job at hand but with the proper support I still believe that we can achieve some level of success.”
Eve defined that success as reaching the Gold Cup group stage.
“That would be some level of success after what the players have gone through mentally, physically and psychologically, so of course I must take the opportunity and I believe the person who has the jersey, has the right to lose the jersey, so I am going to give it the best that I can and hopefully bring people around me who have that same desire and will to achieve the objectives at hand,” Eve explained.
Eve is expected to continue discussions with the NC over the coming days about the addition of technical team personnel, including the hiring of assistant coaches while the Club Sando FC coach said he has already started assessing upcoming opponents to ensure his team has the best shot at advancing to the Gold Cup.
“We believe it is possible, it is difficult but possible so there is always the possibility,” Eve assessed.
Eve also proposed to discuss plans to shift the national squad’s base to Ft Lauderdale for a greater opportunity for the Soca Warriors to have valuable match practice, given this country’s restrictive Covid-19 health and safety protocols.
Eve added he had spoken to some Europe-based nationals currently in quarantine and expected them to join the national team mix after serving out their mandatory quarantine period and having a little time with their families.
Meanwhile the NC’s Gomez said Eve will serve in the interim position until August 31, during which period the NC is expected to impanel a selection committee that would define the criteria for the appointment of a permanent head coach by early September.
Gomez indicated the process will include a short-list of eligible coaches that could come from domestic, regional or international forums.
Asked whether the termination of Fenwick had to do with the national team’s dismal performance during Qatar 2022 qualifying, Gomez said it was rather a matter of finances. “This was always a matter that was of concern to us and we attempted to have conversations in that context that did not lead to any different outcome and so having regard to the development, we took the opportunity to make a decision.
This matter has purely to deal with an affordability issue. We are hoping that this measure is going to create an opportunity for a change in leadership, a change in tone, a change in culture that will provide some inspiration and motivation for the players. So I think it is a really good opportunity for T&T and for Angus (Eve).”
He added:“I would say that clearly T&T has not been satisfied with the outcome having been eliminated from CONCACAF qualifiers and clearly the impact of that is quite significant on the nation and on the players, and so whilst we are not happy about that and we need to deal with that, the fact is we remained very uncomfortable with the arrangements that were in place that we met when we came in.“
Meanwhile, Eve’s former Soca Warrior teammate, Brent Sancho believed the new coach had it all to do.
“He is a difficult situation all things considered. It is not ideal. But he would have considered the job knowing the parameters and required objectives, and he would have accepted it. So what is most important is his confidence in himself that he can get the job done. And by accepting the role, he has indicated his confidence that it is possible,” And Sancho added: “My question is moving forward, I do hope the technical committee has not been assembled to only make this particular decision.”