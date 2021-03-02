Mitchell retains TATT’s top post

HAYDEN MITCHELL was appointed president of the Tennis Association of Trinidad and Tobago for the third consecutive time on Sunday, at National Cycling Centre, Couva.

The businessman and Carlista Mohammed were the only members from the previous slate who have returned to serve for the next two years.

Mohammed, the country’s leading female player who completed a Triple Crown in the Tranquillity Open Tournament in January after also winning three titles at the 2019 National Championships, takes over from Jermille Danclar as general secretary.

The 30-year-old joined TATT as public relations officer two years ago, but this post will now be held by Mignon King, mother of 2018 national champ Anya King.

Dr Dwight Angus comes in for fellow Tobagonian Dr Warren Steele as assistant secretary, while former respected junior player Dunstan De Noon, also from the sister isle, replaces former Davis Cup player Dexter Mahase as treasurer.

All five were elected unopposed and it was the second straight time for “an elated” Mitchell, who joked that the tennis fraternity either believes he is doing a good job or no one wants “this very challenging post.”

He was full of praise for Jermille Danclar, a former TATT president who gave up the post of secretary after the previous two terms, citing “exhaustion.”

Mitchell and Danclar are two of the leading tennis officials in the region. Both are members of the COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean) board of directors, and they became the first officials from this country to be given posts in the sport’s world governing body early last year.

Mitchell is serving on the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Beach Tennis Committee, while Danclar is a part of the ITF Seniors Committee. The appointments came less than two months after this country had received an award for excellence in tennis development from the ITF in late 2019.

T&T went on to become the first country from the English-speaking Caribbean to receive any level of coaches education certification from the ITF in October when TATT was, in fact, skipped from the lowest level (white) and awarded the bronze Level.

