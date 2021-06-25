Mitchell to play in Asian Champions League

Carlyle Mitchell’s Kaya FC-Iloilo have qualified for the AFC Champions League for the very first-time, courtesy a 1-0 victory over Shanghai Port.
They will be grouped with Thailand’s BG Pathum United FC, South Korea’s Ulsan Hyundai, and Vietnam’s Viettel.
Mitchell, 33, played 39 times for Trinidad and Tobago’s senior team, having made his international debut in 2010.
The former national Under-23 striker began his playing career with Caledonia AIA, but also played with other local clubs Joe Public, Central FC and St Ann’s Rangers. Converted to a defender, he also plied his trade overseas in Canada, USA, South Korea, India and the Philippines.