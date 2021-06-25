Carlyle Mitchell’s Kaya FC-Iloilo have qualified for the AFC Champions League for the very first-time, courtesy a 1-0 victory over Shanghai Port.

They will be grouped with Thailand’s BG Pathum United FC, South Korea’s Ulsan Hyundai, and Vietnam’s Viettel.

Mitchell, 33, played 39 times for Trinidad and Tobago’s senior team, having made his international debut in 2010.

The former national Under-23 striker began his playing career with Caledonia AIA, but also played with other local clubs Joe Public, Central FC and St Ann’s Rangers. Converted to a defender, he also plied his trade overseas in Canada, USA, South Korea, India and the Philippines.

With Covid-19 infections rates slowly declining, the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) has given the green light for the Red Force players to resume training in small groups as they gear up for two four-day practice matches at the end of July.

Mitchell to play in Asian Champions League

Windies confident

West Indies captain Kieron Pollard is hoping that the change in format from Test to T20 will bring a change in fortune for the regional side as they gear up for the five-match T20I series against South Africa, bowling off at 2 p.m. today in Grenada.

WI women return to action against Pakistan

WI women return to action against Pakistan

The West Indies women will have their first taste of international competition since the England tour last September, when they square off against Pakistan women in a three-game T20I series and a five-match ODI series in Antigua starting June 30.

Winchester signs with new club

Winchester signs with new club

TOBAGONIAN Rundell Winchester has joined Zabbar St Patrick Football Club after transferring from Marsaxlokk, another Maltese club.

Winchester assumed duties immediately with Second Division club Zabbar St Patrick after signing for a minimum of three years. Zabbar St Patrick compete in the 15-team, Challenge League, the second flight in Malta.

JITIC serves off in Guatemala

JITIC serves off in Guatemala

TRINIDAD and Tobago is among 11 countries competing in the Under-14 division of the leading junior tennis competition in the Central American and Caribbean Confederation (COTECC) from today in Guatemala.