Mixed ‘Chetwynd’ fortunes for Nabeel

NABEEL MOHAMMED had mixed fortunes in the Chetwynd Club Tennis Tournament on the weekend at the club’s premises, Upper St Vincent Street, Tunapuna.
After being upset by arch-rival Akiel Duke in the singles final the weekend before, the national champion went out at the semifinal stage in men’s doubles on Sunday.
Second seeds Mohammed and Adisa Idemudia were beaten 6-3, 7-5 by Kristyan Valentine and Ronald Robinson after scraping home in their previous two matches in the 32-draw.
The No. 3 seeds do not know their opponents in the title match as yet as top seeds Duke and Kino Francis still have to face fourth seeds Keshan Moonasar and Sebastien Byng for the other place in the final.
This semifinal will take place tomorrow (Saturday) morning, and the final is scheduled for later in the day.
Moonasar and Zara Ghuran were seeded to capture the mixed doubles crown, but they were beaten 6-3, 6-3 in Sunday’s semis by Nabeel and Rhonda Mohammed, mother of multiple national and Tranquillity Open champ Carlista Mohammed.
The bottom half of the draw is still way behind the top as No. 2 seeds Duke and national under-14 and 16 champ Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph still have to play Robert Caesar and Division B champ Gabriella Prince in the quarters tomorrow.
The winners will have to win three matches on the same day to lift the trophy as the tournament is scheduled to conclude tomorrow.
Fifth seeds Nathen Martin and Jordane Dookie will be waiting in the semis after they edged No. 4 seeds Liu Chin and Maria Honore 7-6 (7/2), 5-7, 10/6 in their quarterfinal clash on Sunday.
Fourteen-year-olds Daniel-Joseph--the singles runner-up--and Dookie are seeded to win the women’s doubles title. They whipped Chetwynd Club president Sarah Salandy and Honore, in her first tournament in well over a year, 6-4, 6-0 in Sunday’s semis.
Singles champ Shenelle Mohammed and Farah Chautilal, last year’s singles and mixed doubles winner, have reached the final without taking the court as they received two “walkovers”.