Mixed ‘Chetwynd’ fortunes for Nabeel

Nabeel Mohammed

IN MIXED DOUBLES FINAL: Nabeel Mohammed

NABEEL MOHAMMED had mixed fortunes in the Chetwynd Club Tennis Tournament on the weekend at the club’s premises, Upper St Vincent Street, Tunapuna.

After being upset by arch-rival Akiel Duke in the singles final the weekend before, the national champion went out at the semifinal stage in men’s doubles on Sunday.

Second seeds Mohammed and Adisa Idemudia were beaten 6-3, 7-5 by Kristyan Valentine and Ronald Robinson after scraping home in their previous two matches in the 32-draw.

The No. 3 seeds do not know their opponents in the title match as yet as top seeds Duke and Kino Francis still have to face fourth seeds Keshan Moonasar and Sebastien Byng for the other place in the final.

This semifinal will take place tomorrow (Saturday) morning, and the final is scheduled for later in the day.

Moonasar and Zara Ghuran were seeded to capture the mixed doubles crown, but they were beaten 6-3, 6-3 in Sunday’s semis by Nabeel and Rhonda Mohammed, mother of multiple national and Tranquillity Open champ Carlista Mohammed.

The bottom half of the draw is still way behind the top as No. 2 seeds Duke and national under-14 and 16 champ Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph still have to play Robert Caesar and Division B champ Gabriella Prince in the quarters tomorrow.

The winners will have to win three matches on the same day to lift the trophy as the tournament is scheduled to conclude tomorrow.

Fifth seeds Nathen Martin and Jordane Dookie will be waiting in the semis after they edged No. 4 seeds Liu Chin and Maria Honore 7-6 (7/2), 5-7, 10/6 in their quarterfinal clash on Sunday.

Fourteen-year-olds Daniel-Joseph--the singles runner-up--and Dookie are seeded to win the women’s doubles title. They whipped Chetwynd Club president Sarah Salandy and Honore, in her first tournament in well over a year, 6-4, 6-0 in Sunday’s semis.

Singles champ Shenelle Mohammed and Farah Chautilal, last year’s singles and mixed doubles winner, have reached the final without taking the court as they received two “walkovers”.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Spain profit from Sweden’s slip; Portugal draw in Ireland

Spain, Portugal and Croatia all put themselves one game away from securing World Cup qualification, while Sweden’s hopes took a heavy blow with a surprising loss yesterday.

Spain beat Greece 1-0 thanks to Pablo Sarabia’s penalty to overtake Sweden, which slipped to a 2-0 loss at already-eliminated Georgia. Spain host Sweden on Sunday in one of three winner-take-all matches to decide World Cup places.

SERIES WIN

SERIES WIN

Hayley Matthews starred as West Indies Women wrapped up their second One-Day International series victory over Pakistan Women in five months, when they beat the hosts by 37 runs in a low-scoring affair, yesterday.

The Caribbean side managed only 153 after being asked to bat in the second ODI at the National Stadium, but then bundled Pakistan Women out for 116 in the 40th over to follow up on Monday’s 45-run victory in the opener.

Only Chung for Pan Am Champs

Only Chung for Pan Am Champs

RHEANN CHUNG will be flying the Trinidad and Tobago flag solo at the Pan American Table Tennis Championships.

Brittany Joseph was also expected to compete from tomorrow in the prestigious tournament in Peru, but the country’s top-ranked locally-based female player was unable to raise sufficient funds for the trip and was forced to withdraw.

Shamsi not seeded again

Shamsi not seeded again

LUCA SHAMSI is set to make a mockery of the national rankings policy again during the second and final stage of the Lease Operators Limited Junior Tennis Tournament over the next three days at Trinidad Country Club, Maraval.

Although there are just a handful of tournaments in this country, the Tennis Association of Trinidad and Tobago (TATT) has continued to insist that players be seeded strictly based on ranking points, despite the fact that the policy has failed miserably on the majority of occasions over the years.

Heavy dose of Sri Lanka spin

Heavy dose of Sri Lanka spin

After a disappointing T20 World Cup campaign, West Indies head coach Phil Simmons is hoping his batsmen can find their “fighting spirit” on the current Test tour of Sri Lanka as they try to get back to winning ways in the hopes of ending the year on a high.

Mixed ‘Chetwynd’ fortunes for Nabeel

Mixed ‘Chetwynd’ fortunes for Nabeel

NABEEL MOHAMMED had mixed fortunes in the Chetwynd Club Tennis Tournament on the weekend at the club’s premises, Upper St Vincent Street, Tunapuna.

After being upset by arch-rival Akiel Duke in the singles final the weekend before, the national champion went out at the semifinal stage in men’s doubles on Sunday.