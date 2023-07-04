Mixed day for T&T athletes at CAC Games

The Trinidad and Tobago netball team opened their Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games campaign in San Salvador, El Salvador, with a 108-10 annihilation over the Dominican Republic in their Group A fixture on Monday night.
T&T set the tone with a 29-4 lead after the first quarter and continued to dominate their opponents for the rest of the encounter.
T&T were scheduled to take on Barbados after press time last night. Barbados lost their opening game to Jamaica 62-34 on Monday. Meanwhile, the Team TTO athletes had mixed results on the day.
In badminton, with Will Lee defeated Costa Rica’s Marco Castillo 21-15, 21-15 his men’s singles round of 16 match yesterday to advance to the round of eight. However, Chequeda De Boulet lost her women’s round of 16 match 21-16, 21-16 to Mexico’s Haramara Gaitan.
T&T archers Daniel Catariz Ragbir and Amanda Kendal-Brown also had mixed results.
Kendal-Brown defeated Judith Hernandez Blanco 7-1 in the women’s recurve round of 16 while Ragbir lost to Venezuela’s Ricardo Vasquez 7-3 in the men’s recurve round of 16. Kendal- Brown then lost to Aida Roman of Mexico 6-0 in her round of eight match.
In golf, Christopher Richards Jr shot an even par 72 to finish the first round of men’s individual stroke play in sixth place. Costa Rica’s Paul Chaplet was leading after the first round with his six under par 66. The golfers will return to the course today for round two.
On the track, Trinidad and Tobago’s Kion Benjamin was sixth (10.49) in the men’s 100 metres final on Monday night.
Guyana’s Emanuel Archibald won in 10.24 while the Dominican Republic’s Jose Gonzalez took silver in 10.26 and Rikkoi Brathwaite (BVI) copped the bronze with the same time.
In the corresponding women’s final Monday night, T&T’s Leah Bertrand placed sixth 11.57 while teammate Akilah Lewis was eighth in 11.64. St Lucia’s Julien Alfred won in 11.14.
Meanwhile, Tyra Gittens placed sixth in the women’s long jump with a best effort of 6.19 metres which she achieved on her first attempt. Colombia’s Natalia Linares won the event in a new Games record of 6.86 metres. The previous standard was held by T&T’s Rhonda Watkins (6.67m) in the 2010 edition in Puerto Rico.
T&T’s Andwuelle Wright was scheduled to compete in the men’s long jump final after press time last night.
In women’s hockey, T&T defeated Puerto Rico 2-0 on Monday in their 5-8 classification match and will face Jamaica today in a battle for fifth place. Samantha Olton scored a brace (8’ & 20’) to give T&T the win.
The T&T men’s hockey team were due to face Barbados in the semi-finals yesterday but that game was postponed.
In volleyball, the T&T women were due to face hosts El Salvador in their first Group B match after press time last night.
Meanwhile, the T&T men’s beach footballers fell to 7-1 loss against El Salvador in a group ‘B’ fixture late on Monday night.
T&T’s lone item came via Jabari Gray in the eighth. It was one-way traffic after that with the hosts dominating the rest of the fixture to emerge victorious. T&T will face Venezuela at 6 p.m. today in their final group stage game.