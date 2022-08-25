THE TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS (TKR) men’s and women’s teams had contrasting results on day two of the SKYEXCH 6IXTY tournament yesterday at Warner Park, St Kitts.
First, USA Under-19 captain Geetika Kodali took a hat-trick against the Barbados Royals, dismissing Royals skipper Hayley Matthews, Britney Cooper and Chloe Tryon to assist the women to a 25-run victory, their first of the series following two losses on the opening day Wednesday.
It was a triumphant introduction for TKR captain Deandra Dottin who missed the matches on the first day.
She helped set up the triumph with a knock of 46 as the Trinidad and Tobago franchise made a solid 92 for three batting first. Kodali’s stunning second over strikes then undermined the Royals’ run chase as they ended on 63 for five.
However, the male TKR outfit could not follow the lead of the women. The side led by Ravi Rampaul committed the cardinal sin of not completing their full complement of overs and suffered a three-wicket defeat against the Barbados Royals.
Back in the women’s game, Dottin immediately made an impact, striking three fours and two sixes in an innings that spanned 34 balls. She lost fellow opener Lee-Ann Kirby (16) who was bowled by Royals’ medium pacer Fatima Sana with the score on 35 before Dottin herself was run out on the penultimate ball of the innings thanks to some sharp work by Aaliyah Alleyne.
Sune Luus (25) was then run out on the last ball.
Pacer Kodali then made her mark, removing Matthews, Cooper and Tryon with the score on five at the start of the second over.
The Royals’ Chenille Henry tried to dig her side out of that hole, playing adventurously for her 37 (five fours, one six) before Sheneta Grimmond had her lbw.
Luus picked up Reniece Boyce (18) off the innings’ last ball
In the men’s game, the Royals’ Corbin Bosch was the main protagonist, capturing the crucial wicket of Akeal Hosein before blasting the game away from TKR with 42 off 23 balls with three fours and four sixes.
Hosein top-scored with 27 to lead TKR to 76 all out. However, explosive Andre Russell coming in down at number six, was left stranded on 12 off eight balls as Hosein and Khary Pierre were dismissed with 2.1 overs still remaining.
In defence of their below par score, TKR had early success, prising out Rahkeem Cornwall and Kyle Mayers with the score on 20. But Bosch then effectively ended the contest with his powerful play.
In the two earlier Men’s 6IXTY games, there were wins for the Jamaica Tallawahs and Guyana Amazon Warriors.
Fabian Allen’s swashbuckling 45 (two fours and five sixes) powered the Tallawahs to 127 for six and a 55-run victory over the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.
For the Patriots, only Dewald Brevis offered any resistance, firing five sixes in his score of 34, as the Patriots only mustered 84 for six from 7.2 overs as Miguel Pretorius (two for nine) and Nicholson Gordon (two for 16) did the damage for the Tallawahs with the ball.
The day’s opening game saw the Amazon Warriors edge the St Lucia Kings by seven runs.
Odean Smith (29 not out) was the star of the Amazon Warriors innings, smacking two fours and three sixes as his side managed 111 for five.
Smith also got the wicket of Roshon Primus on the penultimate ball to snuff out the Kings’ challenge and end the innings one ball short.
Editor’s note: All SKYEXCH 6IXTY matches are being shown ‘live’ on TV 6.
Summarised scores:
TALLAWAHS 139, 9.5 overs (Fabian Allen 45, Raymon Reifer 38, Rovman Powell 32)
vs PATRIOTS 84, 7.2 overs (Dewald Brevis 34; Jamie Merchant 2/8)
—Tallawahs won by 55 runs.
AMAZON WARRIORS 111-5, 10 overs (Odean Smith 36 not out; Jeavor Royal 2/8)
KINGS 104, 9.5 overs (Roshon Primus 41; Waqar Salamkheil 3/16)
—Amazon Warriors won by seven runs.
TKR 76, 7.5 overs (Akeal Hosein 25)
vs ROYALS 80-3, 6.3 overs (Corbin Bosch 42)
—ROYALS won by three wickets.
Women’s match
TKR 92-3, 10 overs (Deandra Dottin 46, Sune Luus 25)
vs Barbados Royals 63-5 (Chinelle Henry 37; Geetika Kodali 3/6)
—TKR won by 29 runs.
Today’s fixtures
Men
St Lucia Kings vs St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, 10 a.m.
Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, 12.30 p.m.
Jamaica Tallawahs vs Barbados Royals, 5.30 p.m.
Women
Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders, 3 p.m.