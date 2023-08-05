The TTO men’s beach volleyball duo of Jahreef Miguel and Jerome Morrison posted a victory in their first match at the Courland Beach Facility in Tobago on the opening day of competition at the Trinbago 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games (CYG) yesterday.
Across in Trinidad, TTO cyclists placed down the field as the first medals of the Games were distributed yesterday at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy (BLCA) in Tarouba—the site of the road racing events.
The TTO men did relatively better than the lone female, as road cycling pedalled off with the individual time-trial event, national time-trial champion Jadian Neaves (21 minutes 15.76 seconds), finishing 16th, while his team-mate Justin Boynes (21:34.57) was 20th of the 30 riders that lined up.
TTO’s Ashleigh Thomas was 16th of 17, beating an athlete from Lesotho.
In steamy conditions on the closed circuit on the BLCA boulevard, Miles Liebenberg (19:17.62) of South Africa and Lauren Bates of Australia both registered victories to cop the first gold medals at the seventh edition of the CYG.
“I can’t really explain it. It hasn’t really sunk in yet but it means a lot,” said the 16-year-old South African native, who attributed his success to some “hard” preparation prior to the Games. “I made sure to pace myself, so I kept myself and my core temperature cool and from then, I didn’t know what to expect, just paced myself and I am happy to take the win.”
The course was made even more challenging for the men when a heavy downpour ensured some puddles of water on the course.
Liebenberg finished ahead of Elliot Rowe (19:21.01) of Scotland and Will Heath (19:35.24) of Australia.
For his part, Rowe said it was a good race, though a bit technical.
“It made it interesting—there was standing water on the corners, so just had to be careful, try and pace your effort well. I think I did the best I could,” said Rowe, “ ….I kind of died off on the last lap but I think I did a decent enough ride.”
In the women’s individual time trial, Australia took gold and silver with Bates winning gold and Keira Will taking the silver medal ahead of Ruby Oakes of the Isle of Man.
“It is amazing. It is insane. I am so stoked to come away with a medal and see all the other nations here as well. It is so cool, learning about all the cultures. Such a good experience,” said Bates, “I (also) obviously learned how to push myself a little bit further when I dug in.”
Both Bates and Will thought the most challenging part of the course was the cornering.
“Definitely the cornering at the top car park, I think, especially in the wet—I feel bad for the boys—it will be very slippery. I found it challenging in the dry,” said Bates.
“I think just the cornering and skills. I like to think I am good at corners but it is always how fast you go and today I really tried to push that limit and see how fast I could go around the corners,” said Will. “The cornering is a big aspect and yesterday, we didn’t get a lot of chance to practice it and try it out so it was a little bit trial and error today and we were quite lucky that we had it dry because it is a lot harder in the rain.”
Both Aussie female cyclists will have a short rest before attending the UCI World Junior Track Cycling Championships in Cali, Colombia.
Local rider Thomas believes that while she had no major troubles on the course, she knows what aspects of her cycling she needs to work on to start bridging the gap between herself and the Australian riders.
“I think I will have to improve my posture on the bike, work on a more aerodynamic position, strengthen my core and not move as much on the bike and not be as tense. and to practice more time trials,” she said, adding it was inspiring to have represented her country at this level.
Volleyball action
Back in beach volleyball, Miguel and Morrison beat Sri Lanka’s Manuja Hawarige and Oliver Warnakulasuriya in straight sets, 21-15, 21-14. Their female team-mates, L’fe Roberts and Meeka Johhnon-Lewis went under by the same 2-0 margin to the Cayman Islands pair of Kayley Hamilton and Natalie Gazard, losing 21-15, 21-9.
Today’s events
Road cycling and beach volleyball were the only two competitions to begin at the CYG yesterday. Today the swimming competition gets underway at the National Aquatic Centre in Balmain, Couva where both Nikoli Blackman and Zarek Wilson will be in action in the men’s 50m butterfly event, while Blackman will also dive in and race in the men’s 200m freestyle. Also starting today in Tobago will be rugby sevens where the TTO men will face Fiji in Group A from 10.28 a.m. at the Shaw Park field, and the women will do battle with Australia from 10.50, also in a Group A match. Later in the day, the TTO men play South Africa and the women take on Fiji. There will also be triathlon action at the Buccoo Beach Facility.
Tomorrow, the women’s road race pedals off at 9:00 am at Tarouba, with the men’s race commencing at 1 p.m.