Mixed movements

It’s not the losing itself but the manner of losing which rankles.
There can’t be too many times when a 6-0 thrashing doesn’t feel as deflating as being edged 1-0. But that’s precisely the case with the experience of our senior national team at the CONCACAF Women’s Championships in Mexico.
Despite that hammering from Canada and a 4-0 drubbing by Costa Rica, they still had a chance of getting to next year’s World Cup. However the team led by Karyn Forbes on the field and marshalled by head coach Kenwyne Jones off it played their final game against Panama last Monday as if they didn’t want to be in Monterrey.
Even if we want to argue that it was just as well that they went out now because a victory over the Panamanians would have only meant a long journey to New Zealand next February for the last stage of the playoffs and inevitable disappointment, how does any of that explain the insipid showing from first whistle to last?
One serious shot on goal in a game you had to win to stay alive? Come on! We may not all be football aficionados for whom sophisticated tactics are beyond our simple-minded comprehension. Still, none of the excuses from Jones or any other apologist for the team holds any water.
Whether it is team chemistry or a failure of the coach to properly motivate his players, there should be a cold-hearted examination of what went wrong with this campaign because when you look at the energy and effort of the other seven nations in that tournament, Trinidad and Tobago seemed to be playing in slow-motion throughout.
Sadly, nothing will come of this other than finger-pointing in both directions (it has started already), and given the track record of the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association across several administrations, with or without a Normalisation Committee, our national malaise of plenty talk and zero action will again be in evidence while the women’s game joins the men’s in going backwards when almost every other territory in the region, with considerably fewer resources than us, is making progress.
One area where we are seeing definitive movement though—in both directions—is West Indies cricket.
On the field our senior men’s team continues to offer a mixed bag: beating up on Bangladesh in the Tests and T20 Internationals but still looking hopeless in One-Day Internationals, as Saturday’s finalisation of the 3-0 sweep at Providence confirmed.
It’s off the field however where we are seeing the most decisive action by West Indies cricket fans who continue to stay away from watching the regional team “live” as if we were still at the height of Covid-19 restrictions.
But this was the case before Covid, with a couple exceptions, and will continue for the foreseeable future because the average fan is not going to waste time and money to watch a team lose, especially when they seem so completely disconnected from the great legacy of an institution which, believe it or not, is still to international cricket what Brazil is to world football.
If in Guyana of all places, where the passion for the game is probably still the most intense, you have a virtually empty stadium for four matches (one T20I and the three ODI’s), notwithstanding issues with the weather, then you know for sure that all this useless PR from Cricket West Indies has done nothing to reinvigorate the masses over the game and the team they followed with such enthusiasm previously.
Look, it’s obvious that many people still care about West Indies cricket because someone somewhere is always cussing about something relating to the team or celebrating when results go our way. Yet the evidence is crystal clear that most can’t be bothered to make the effort to be there in person anymore.
This, of course, is nothing new.
When in 2017 a full-strength India played two ODI’s (one on a public holiday) against the West Indies at a desolate Queen’s Park Oval, you knew the roots of indifference had gone deep. Two years later it was the same, especially as it came in the immediate aftermath of a poor World Cup campaign in England (second-to-last of the ten teams) and the continuing vacillation of CWI and the selectors when obviously decisive action was needed.
So let’s see what happens in the three ODI’s against India at the Oval from Friday and the first T20I at Brian Lara Stadium before the international cricket caravan moves on.
By allowing all their top players to miss both series, despite Sunil Gavaskar’s protestations, India’s cricket administration has spoken eloquently as to how this visit ranks on their list of priorities. To think that we are now reduced to an avoidable stop on the global circuit.
Imagine that.