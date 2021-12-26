Mixed returns for Garcia brothers

Levi Garcia’s goal earned AEK Athens a 1-1 draw with AE Kifisia FC in the Greek Cup competition last week, while younger Brother Judah is still looking for his first goal of the season.
Levi, 24, scored a rare right-footer from the middle of the penalty area, his low shot seeming to slip through the goalkeeper’s grasp for a 55th minute lead for the Greek top flight team. However, with under 20 minutes left, the Greek Super League 2 team was able to pull level.
Younger brother Judah, 21, has not scored in seven matches this season for AEK Athens 11, the Greek Super League 2 leaders.
Garcia joined the team in July after representing Trinidad and Tobago at the CONCACAF Gold Cup. He has played all of the club’s seven second team matches, coming off the bench on six occasions.