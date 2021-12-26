Mixed returns for Garcia brothers

Judah Garcia

BROTHERS ABROAD: Trinidad and Tobago national footballers, Levi, left, and Judah Garcia, in Greece.

Levi Garcia’s goal earned AEK Athens a 1-1 draw with AE Kifisia FC in the Greek Cup competition last week, while younger Brother Judah is still looking for his first goal of the season.

Levi, 24, scored a rare right-footer from the middle of the penalty area, his low shot seeming to slip through the goalkeeper’s grasp for a 55th minute lead for the Greek top flight team. However, with under 20 minutes left, the Greek Super League 2 team was able to pull level.

Younger brother Judah, 21, has not scored in seven matches this season for AEK Athens 11, the Greek Super League 2 leaders.

Garcia joined the team in July after representing Trinidad and Tobago at the CONCACAF Gold Cup. He has played all of the club’s seven second team matches, coming off the bench on six occasions.

EVE STRENGTHENS

ANGUS EVE will strengthen both the coaching staff of the national senior men’s and Under-20 football teams ahead of going into 2022 competition.

“I have one other member to join the senior team and three other members to join the Under-20 staff,” Eve revealed to the Daily Express.

‘Worst is over’

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO Olympic Committee president Brian Lewis says he is looking forward to local sport getting back on its feet in 2022.

But the return-to-play initiative must be completed on the platform of widespread vaccination among stakeholders.

Mahase shines but WI youths lose

Left-arm spinner Anderson Mahase was the game’s outstanding player, but his four-wicket haul could not prevent the West Indies Under-19 team falling to an 18-run defeat against their South African counterparts in the first match of their Youth One-Day International series yesterday.

Tornado Flyer sprang a surprise in the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase yesterday for Danny and Willie Mullins.

Always cantering, the 28/1 chance was in front two out and was clear when stablemate and nearest pursuer Asterion Forlonge fell at the last.

That left Clan Des Obeaux to claim the forecast spot ahead of stablemates Saint Calvados and Frodon.

Kennya “Ya Ya” Cordner has scored a first hat-trick for her new club Fernebahce Women as they notched their second win in the Turkish Women’s League One.

Cordner, 33, found the net three times as Fernebahce defeated Antalya Spor 5-0 on Christmas Day.

