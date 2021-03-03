Mixed views

Some former West Indies players have expressed support for the recall of 41-year-old Chris Gayle and 39-year-old Fidel Edwards to the West Indies T20 squad.
On the Mason & Guest show Tuesday, former quick Anthony Gray said: “I think it is a fantastic team, the selectors have done well here. When you look at the World Cup wins we have had, we have had two World Cup wins with Darren Sammy as captain and it is similar type teams where you have power-hitters throughout the batting order.”
He continued: “I love the fact that you have Chris Gayle coming back—he is an intimidator. I love the fact that you have a bowler, Fidel Edwards, who can still bowl over 90 mph, still very fit for his age and he swings the ball prodigiously, and I love the fact that you have batsmen who are in form at the moment and who have played T20 cricket all over the world, franchise T20 cricket and have done quite well so we have a power-packed team here and I want to compliment the selectors.”
Former West Indies opener Phillo Wallace said: “I think the selectors have gone for Chris Gayle obviously we know what he can do. We look at his age we hear Dr Mansingh talk about fitness tests and exemptions… and Fidel Edwards at 39 who has missed ten years of West Indies cricket because he was up here playing for Hampshire and we see a number of young players being introduced because there is no Narine, no Russell and some other players are unfit.”
Wallace added the selectors were doing the best job they can with the personnel at their disposal. “If that’s what he (chief selector Roger Harper) is saying I would say look, you need to sometimes think deeper than this because I know we have tried other young men in our T20 squad and I will call names; one such guy is Brandon King who we thought would have really kicked on. He has been given a lot of opportunities and he has not really kicked on, he has looked out of sorts and they have gone back to the senior guy Gayle.”
Wallace added it would be interesting to see how Gayle, who has played at number three in the IPL and Pakistan T20 League, would be included in this current set-up.
“I know he is very explosive. Gayle’s cricket is his pride and his passion. He will want to do well back at 41... he will want to do something special over the next three games. I know that,” Wallace assessed. “Fidel Edwards at 39, he held his hand up and said ‘I am ready’. I would like to hear Fidel attribute some of that success to his fitness, on what he has done because we have players younger than him who are unfit, so he at 39 being super-fit he should tell them how he has maintained his fitness.”
Wallace rationalised that Edwards was picked for his “firepower” and expects him to bowl some quick deliveries consistently. “I don’t support the inclusion of them but they are there,” when pressed by the hosts. “...Two years ago I said I thought Gayle would have retired from cricket but he is playing and he is consistent in his scores. There is an open selection policy for CWI. As long as you are playing cricket and you have a desire to represent West Indies, you are eligible for selection. Gayle has never retired.”
Wallace believed the selectors’ policy was to try to ensure the best team to defend the ICC T20 World Cup.
Meanwhile, former West Indies skipper Clive Lloyd expressed concern about potential injury management to players who are in their late 30s and older. “If they get injured, I am hoping the replacements are adequate as such because, don’t forget, we are not playing against IPL teams.”
Lloyd reasons, based on Gayle’s track record, that the hard-hitting Jamaican was not going to be contributing with quick singles and the big boundaries will tire the 41-year-old’s body significantly.
“They (balls) are not going to be in that slot all the time. These are Test countries so their approach will be a little bit different, so I am hoping that they stay fit because they have done extremely well in T20 competitions throughout the world, but I’m just thinking that we don’t have this spate of injuries because then we would have to throw some young cricketers in at the deep end.”
Of the Super50 tournament, Lloyd says some good young players had emerged. “That is another thing we have to think of. Are these guys just coming back to play in these big games? Is that their plan and are the selectors looking at that?
“It is not fair to the young players and somebody who has been playing in local tournaments to see senior players just turn up and get selected… Whenever you are picking a side you must have balance,” noted the Windies legend.