MLS deal for Luke Singh

Luke Singh

STEPPING UP: Trinidad and Tobago Youth International Luke Singh during Wednesday’s 2-1 CONCACAF Champions League round of 16 second-leg tie against Club Leon of Mexico.

LUKE SINGH has joined Kevin Molino (Columbus Crew), Joevin Jones (Inter Miami) and goalkeeper Greg Ramjitsingh (Philadelphia Union) as Trinidad and Tobago players with Major League Soccer (MLS) teams.

A defender with a midfielder’s touch, Singh, 20, was born in Canada but has played with the Trinidad and Tobago national Under-20 boys team by virtue of ancestral links. Internationally, Singh has represented T&T at the youth level at the CONCACAF Under-20 Championship.

Toronto FC announced that the club had signed Singh to a permanent four-year deal from their second-tier affiliate team Toronto FC 11, after initially contracting the defender to a short-term two-match agreement for the Scotiabank CONCACAF Champions League round of 16 matches against Mexico’s Club Leon on April 7 and 14.

As per MLS rules, a club may sign players from the USL affiliate to short-term agreements for CONCACAF Champions League, Canadian Championship, Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, and exhibition matches. Having come on in the 87th minute of the first leg 1-1 draw in Mexico, Singh made his full Toronto FC debut on Wednesday and played the entire match as the Canadians upset the Mexico team 2-1 and advanced to the Champions League quarter-final stage.

Singh’s reward was a full contract and he would have been included in Toronto FC’s rotation for last night’s (April 17) MLS season opener against Canadian rivals Vancouver Whitecaps. On Friday, Toronto announced they had signed Singh as a homegrown player through 2025. Singh becomes the 26th player in club history to sign for the first team from the Toronto FC academy.

Singh joined Toronto FC II in March 2019 and was sent on loan to Danish football club Brøndby IF for the remainder of the 2019 season. He made 24 appearances and scored two goals for Brøndby. Before joining the Young Reds, Singh spent two seasons with Toronto’s academy. During the 2018 season, he appeared in ten matches with the Toronto FC Academy U-18/U-19 team, registering one goal. Singh originally joined the academy in January 2017.

“Luke is a talented young player, and we are excited to add him to the first team. He joined our club beginning with the academy, and then he progressed to TFC II. We began to integrate him more into the first team last year, and then this pre-season he truly earned his MLS contract,” said Toronto FC general manager Ali Curtis.

“His training and also performances in CONCACAF Champions League were excellent. He has a bright future, and we are looking forward to his continued development,” Curtis added.

