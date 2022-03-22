Mohammed flying T&T flag at FIVB meeting

Mushtaque Mohammed

ACCOMPLISHED SPORTS

ADMINISTRATOR:

Mushtaque Mohammed

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s Mushtaque Mohammed is in Switzerland for the FIVB (International Volleyball Federation) board of administrators meeting.

Today is the final day of the three-day conference involving administrators from all five Continental Confederations—Asia, Africa, Europe, South America and NORCECA (North, Central America and the Caribbean)—--of the sport of volleyball.

Mohammed, the most accomplished sports administrator in the Caribbean, has been the president of FIVB Development since 2018 and he was appointed an FIVB executive vice-president last year.

The 59-year-old co-hosted the annual meeting of the development commission of the NORCECA Confederation last week Wednesday.

Mohammed, the vice-president and Development Commissions president of NORCECA, emphasised the need for sustainability and the management of the national federations during his contribution in the virtual meeting.

The former president of the T&T Volleyball Federation (TTFV) pointed out that one of NORCECA’s goals over the next four years is to help the national federations depend less and less on the assistance of local Governments and more on corporate sponsors.

Mohammed also spoke about the implementation of an online English language course for players, coaches and referees as well as how the FIVB Development Programme and Olympic Solidarity Fund operate.

The southerner has been the president of CAZOVA (Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association) since being a founding member of the organisation in 1994.

Two years earlier, Mohammed had become TTVF president, and, after holding the post for 21 straight years until 2013, he returned for a two-year stint until December, 2020.

Two months before that, he kept his job as a 1st vice-president of NORCECA for another four years, after already holding the post for 24 straight years.

Mohammed was an international technical official for the indoor men’s and women’s tournaments of the Games of the XXXII Olympiad in Tokyo, Japan, last July, after performing similar duties in the previous two Olympics—2012 in London, England, and 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

In the last five years, the FIVB has spent US$12 million on over 500 projects from 222 national federations in all five continental confederations.

