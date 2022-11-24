Mohammed, Kallicharan boss big T10 chase

Kirstan Kallicharan struck 55 and Jason Mohammed an unbeaten 47 to power the Soca Kings to an emphatic eight-wicket victory over the Steelpan Players in their Dream11 Trinidad T10 Blast match at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, yesterday.
After restricting the Players to 130 for three off ten overs, Kallicharan and Mohammed put the Kings on top of the chase with an 81-run second wicket stand, with Mohammed staying to the end to see his team to 131 for three with nine balls to spare.
Kallicharan and Sunil Narine were tasked with giving the Kings a solid start but that experiment failed, with Narine scoring just ten before edging behind to wicketkeeper Aaron Alfred off Jyd Goolie in the third over.
Soca Kings skipper Mohammed ensured his team kept pace with the required run rate, smashing pacer Teshawn Castro for six over deep midwicket followed by a four through the covers to take his team to 54 for one in the fourth over.
Kallicharan made his intentions clear with a six off Imran Khan’s first ball of the fifth over to deep midwicket and a slog-sweep for four to square leg, before bringing up his half-century in the next over with consecutive boundaries off Ricky Jaipaul.
Mohammed took on pacer Justin Manick in the seventh over, hitting the bowler for a six over deep midwicket and four to fine-leg to take the Kings to triple figures.
Manick conceded 22 runs in the over and by the end of it, victory was in sight for the Kings.
Earlier, the Players were sent in to bat and it was Castro (52) who got them off to a rapid start with a four and six off the first two balls of the match off left-arm spinner Ahkeel Mollon.
Mollon could have had the scalps of both openers in the same over but Sion Hackett dropped Imran Khan (19) at cover point and Jarlarnie Seales spilled a skier from Castro.
Both men rode their luck after that, with Khan hitting pacer Hackett for four to the cover boundary, followed by a six before Castro blasted a full toss from the pacer over wide long-on for another boundary as the Players progressed to 33 without loss after the first two overs.
Off-spinner Jon-Russ Jaggesar was brought on to try and stem the flow of runs and after being greeted with a straight four by Khan, the bowler came back strong, conceding just two runs in the next four balls.
But Castro continued to pile on the runs, advancing and hitting pacer Chadeon Raymond to the cover boundary for four before tugging a slower ball over wide long-on for six and as the Players went past 50 in the fourth over.
The Kings came back in the fifth over, with “mystery” spinner Narine striking with his first ball, trapping Khan lbw for 19 with the score on 55.
Castro wasn’t intimidated by Narine, smashing him over wide long-on to take the Players to 62 for one after five overs.
The right-handed Castro brought up his half century with a six and a four down the ground before being caught in the covers.
But the Players still ended their innings on a high, with Goolie stepping up with a 15-ball unbeaten 44 to take them to what they would have thought was a winning total.
Later, the Scarlet Ibis Scorchers, who beat Samp Army Cocrico Cavaliers on Wednesday night, were due to face the Leatherback Giants in the second game after press time.
Summarised scores:
Yesterday
Steelpan Players 130-3 (10 overs) (Teshawn Castro 52, Jyd Goolie 44 n.o., Imran Khan 19) vs Soca Kings 134-2 (8.3 overs) (Jason Mohammed 47 n.o., Kirstan Kallicharan 55)
—Soca Kings won by eight wickets.
Wednesday
Scarlet Ibis Scorchers 93-6 (10 overs) (Daron Cruickshank 30, Kyle Roopchand 18; Terrance Hinds 2/18, Philton Williams 2/31) vs Samp Army Cocrico Cavaliers 55 (8.5 overs) (Derone Davis 3/24, Dexter Sween 2/10)
—Scarlet Ibis Scorchers won by 38 runs.
Today’s T10 Matches
(At Brian Lara Cricket Academy)
• Soca Kings vs Cocrico Cavaliers, 3 p.m.
• Leatherback Giants vs Rungetters BD, 5.30 p.m.