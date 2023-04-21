Mohammed leads T&T in CWI tournament

Mohammed

ANISA MOHAMMED will captain the Trinidad and Tobago senior women’s cricket team for the Cricket West Indies Women’s Regional Tournament to be held in St Kitts and Nevis from May 7 to 30.

SKIPPER: Anisa Mohammed

Mohammed, who took a six-month break from the game, in September, last year, will lead an experienced T&T side that also includes Windies players Britney Cooper, Karishma Ramharack and Djenaba Joseph. Reniece Boyce will serve as vice-captain while four youth players have also been added to the side.

Opening batter and wicket-keeper Shunelle Sawh, off-spinner Shalini Samaroo, medium pacer KD Jazz Mitchell and off-spinner Samara Ramnath will get their chance at the senior level after impressing in the recent Women Under-19 Tri Series which featured Barbados and the Windward Islands.

Sawh, Samaroo and Mitchell were also part of the West Indies Under-19 women’s team that took part in the ICC Women’s U-19 World Cup in South Africa earlier this year.

Gibran Mohammed will coach the side while former West Indies captain and recently inducted honorary life member of the Marylebone Cricket Club Merissa Aguilleira will serve as assistant coach.

T&T SQUAD: Anisa Mohammed (Captain), Reniece Boyce (vice-captain), Karishma Ramharack, Britney Cooper, Leeann Kirby, Kirbyina Alexander, Steffi Soogrim, Shalini Samaroo, Djenaba Joseph, Shunelle Sawh, Samara Ramnath, KD Jazz Mitchell, Shania Abdool, Selene O’Neil.

Gibran Mohammed (Coach), Merissa Aguilleira (Assistant Coach), Majorie Thomas (Manager), Angel Ottley (Trainer), Jelanie Baptiste (Physiotherapist).

