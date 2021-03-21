After being honoured by the Trinidad and Tobago Women’s Cricket Association (TTWCA) and the T&T Cricket Board (TTCB) for being selected on the ICC Women’s ODI Team of the Decade 2010-2020, Anisa Mohammed is more motivated than ever to step up her game with an eye on the Commonwealth Games.
Women’s T20 cricket will debut at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, and it will only be the second time that cricket will feature in the Commonwealth Games after a men’s competition was part of the Games in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in 1998.
Hosts England will get an automatic berth in the 2022 games, while the six other highest ranked ICC Members in the MRF Tyres ICC Women’s T20I Team Rankings as of 1 April 2021 also qualify directly for the eight-team tournament. The remaining place will be allocated to the winner of a Commonwealth Games Qualifier.
The West Indies are currently 6th on the ICC Women’s T20I rankings. Since athletes from the Caribbean will be representing their countries and not the West Indies, the winner of a designated CWI qualifying tournament will compete in Birmingham if the West Indies get a slot.
Mohammed is excited at the prospect of competing at the Commonwealth Games, and is also keen on playing a role in helping the West Indies Women’s team improve.
“I feel special,” said Mohammed about being recognised for her achievements by the TTWCA and the TTCB. She was praised for her accomplishments at a TTWCA/TTCB function held recently when her teammates paid tribute to her.
Mohammed has excelled in both ODIs and T20Is for the West Indies, taking 151 ODI wickets in 122 matches and 120 T20I wickets in 111 games. She has been playing for the West Indies since 2003 when she made her ODI debut at age 14. Stacy Ann King spoke at the function, noting that “we are in the midst of greatness”.
Mohammed appreciated the words of her teammate.
“A lot of things go unnoticed, especially in women’s sports so I just want to say thank you. It does boost my confidence, especially after hearing Stacy Ann King. It was a lovely speech by her. It does inspire me to continue going forward, and to know that players look up to me makes we want to do better,” Mohammed continued.
“I am just trying to enjoy my last few years in cricket, and whatever milestones I get I will be grateful,” she added.
As for women’s T20 cricket being played at the Commonwealth Games, Mohammed exclaimed: “Who doesn’t want to play on the world stage in any sport? I am really happy that cricket is getting a chance to be played at the Commonwealth Games. Hopefully there is a regional tournament and we will get a chance at qualifying so we can play in that tournament and represent the West Indies. Fingers crossed; things will go well.”
The Commonwealth Games is not the only thing on Mohammed’s mind. She wants to get West Indies Women’s cricket back to where it should be following the team’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup victory in 2016.
“I don’t have a set number of years, but I intend to keep on playing for as long as my body can go. I want to help my team get back on top because over the past few years we have not played our best cricket. I want to be someone that not only helps my team win matches but to be able to motivate my players in such a way that they will be able to perform so that West Indies cricket and Trinidad and Tobago cricket can get back to where it used to be.”
Mohammed also has a renewed appreciation for the game since the Covid-19 pandemic forced all major competitions to be put on hold in March 2020. Local cricket is still on hold in T&T and there is still no confirmation of the resumption of regional women’s cricket in 2021.
“I was left out of the team when they went to England, and I did not realise how much I would miss cricket. Now that I am back, I want to continue to go out there and perform and represent West Indies,” the 32-year-old off-break bowler said.
“I have been training with a couple of West Indies players and it has been going good so far. I have a lot of respect from all the players, and they continue to support me. Right now, we have the West Indies players training so it is just five of us here, so we have a lot more time to work on our skills. I am really enjoying that so far.”