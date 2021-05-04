Mohammed picked for Olympics again

MUSHTAQUE MOHAMMED has been retained by the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) as an international technical official (ITO) for the Games of the XXXII Olympiad in Tokyo, Japan.
The Trinidadian was originally selected 13 months ago when the Olympics were on track to take place from late July last year.
But the world’s leading multi-sport competition was pushed back by an entire year because of the coronavirus pandemic and will now be contested from July 28 until August 8.
The volleyball discipline will be taking place for virtually the entire two weeks and Mohammed is expected in Tokyo a week before.
It will be the third Olympics in succession for the 58-year-old as he was also an ITO at the previous edition in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, in 2016, after performing the duties for the first time four years earlier in London, England.
The ITOs are responsible for all administrative functions of a volleyball tournament.
Mohammed and Cristobal Marte Hoffiz of the Dominican Republic had been the only two persons from the NORCECA (North, Central America and the Caribbean) Confederation picked as ITOs for the indoor competition last year.
Commenting on the selection of his vice-president at the time, NORCECA boss Hoffiz stated: “Mr Mohammed is one the most experienced sport managers we have within our Confederation. I am looking forward to working with him again in the most important multi-sport competition.”
“It is an even greater honour than last year because the amount of nominees were cut down as a result of the pandemic” noted Mohammed, who also expressed hope that “any knowledge and experience I gain will continue to benefit the sport in the region.”
However the southerner pointed out, as part of the “Covid” safety protocols, he will only be allowed at the tournament venue and the hotel during his stay in Tokyo.
Mohammed is one of the most successful administrators in the history of Caribbean sport.
He has been the president of CAZOVA (Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association) since being a founding member of the organisation in 1994.
Mohammed, also the president of the FIVB Development Commission, began this year by being retained as a first vice-president of NORCECA for another four years, after already holding the post for 24 straight years.