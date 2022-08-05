FAIZ MOHAMMED did not drop a single game as he prevented Oxford Club from sweeping all three titles in the Trinidad & Tobago Table Tennis Association South Zone Masters/Veterans Tournament last Sunday, at Preysal Secondary School.
The overwhelming title favourite from PowerGen Club took down Oxford’s Bobby Gopaul 11-4, 11-9, 11-9 to capture the title in the 60-69 age-group.
Mohammed had been the only player not to drop a game in the round-robin stage, and after his two victories in Group 1, he dismissed Harnarine Moonasar 11-9, 11-7, 11-6 to reach the final.
The other two titles went to the Oxford Club. Anthony Laquis, who was forced to settle for second in his group after failing to close out a two-game to love lead and being stunned by Dexter Archie, won four matches in the main draw for the trophy.
Franklyn Seechan, ranked in the top-ten the country a few years ago, did not lose a single game from three matches to reach the semi-finals.
But then the former member of the powerful WASA Club was edged 3-11, 11-6, 11-13, 11-9, 11-5 by Laquis, who then whipped teammate Ishwar Sookoosingh 11-5, 11-8, 11-6 for the title. And Oxford’s David Ramdin won his three matches in a straight round-robin event for the 70 & over crown.
Former Caribbean champions Mansingh Amersingh and Leela Calpu and other former players and administrators — Edwin Niffikeer, Elton Beckles, Vishnu Gokool, Michael Brisbane and Frankie Worrell — from south and central Trinidad were honoured guests.