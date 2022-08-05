FAIZ MOHAMMED did not drop a single game as he prevented Oxford Club from sweeping all three titles in the Trinidad & Tobago Table Tennis Association South Zone Masters/Veterans Tournament last Sunday, at Preysal Secondary School.

The overwhelming title favourite from PowerGen Club took down Oxford’s Bobby Gopaul 11-4, 11-9, 11-9 to capture the title in the 60-69 age-group.

Mohammed had been the only player not to drop a game in the round-robin stage, and after his two victories in Group 1, he dismissed Harnarine Moonasar 11-9, 11-7, 11-6 to reach the final.

The other two titles went to the Oxford Club. Anthony Laquis, who was forced to settle for second in his group after failing to close out a two-game to love lead and being stunned by Dexter Archie, won four matches in the main draw for the trophy.

Franklyn Seechan, ranked in the top-ten the country a few years ago, did not lose a single game from three matches to reach the semi-finals.

But then the former member of the powerful WASA Club was edged 3-11, 11-6, 11-13, 11-9, 11-5 by Laquis, who then whipped teammate Ishwar Sookoosingh 11-5, 11-8, 11-6 for the title. And Oxford’s David Ramdin won his three matches in a straight round-robin event for the 70 & over crown.

Former Caribbean champions Mansingh Amersingh and Leela Calpu and other former players and administrators — Edwin Niffikeer, Elton Beckles, Vishnu Gokool, Michael Brisbane and Frankie Worrell — from south and central Trinidad were honoured guests.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Creditors agree to TTFA financier’s repayment conditions

The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association’s (TTFA) creditors yesterday voted unanimously in support of a motion that before anyone receives payment under the restructured debt repayment proposal, they must meet the anti-money laundering requirements of the Association’s debt financiers and must not have been sanctioned in any jurisdiction because of financial impropriety.

WI eyeing success in Florida sunshine

WI eyeing success in Florida sunshine

West Indies are hoping a change of scenery results in a change of fortunes, when they clash with India in the crucial fourth Twenty20 International of the five-match series at the Central Broward County Park Stadium, today.

The hosts flopped spectacularly in the opener at Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad, losing by 68 runs before drawing level in the first of two T20Is at Warner Park in St Kitts, winning by five wickets last Monday.

Chanderpaul leads solid Windies ‘A’ reply

Test hopeful Tagenarine Chanderpaul missed out on a half-century as West Indies A took command of their opening four-day “Test” against Bangladesh A yesterday.

At the close on day two at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, the hosts were well placed on 165 for three, requiring only three further runs to overhaul Bangladesh A’s first innings of 165.

England beat Kiwis in shoot-out to reach women’s hockey final

England beat Kiwis in shoot-out to reach women’s hockey final

England beat New Zealand in a shoot-out to stay on course for a first women’s hockey Commonwealth Games Gold in Birmingham.

Isabelle Petter and Hannah Martin scored in the shoot-out as goalkeeper Maddie Hinch refused to be beaten with a series of brilliant saves.

T&T to play for 7th in Davis Cup

AFTER scoring a commanding 3-0 victory to avoid the cellar position yesterday, the Trinidad and Tobago team will play for seventh place when American Zone Group IV of the Davis Cup concludes today, at National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

Bermuda will tackle Cuba and Aruba will oppose Honduras, and the winners will be promoted to Group III of the world’s premier male team tennis tournament next year.

‘DREAM’ ALIVE

‘DREAM’ ALIVE

TEAM TTO’s top sprinter Jereem “The Dream” Richards will seek to defend his title when he lines up in the final of the Men’s 200-metre dash as the 2022 Commonwealth Games, in Birmingham, England, starts to wind down.