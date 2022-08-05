West Indies are hoping a change of scenery results in a change of fortunes, when they clash with India in the crucial fourth Twenty20 International of the five-match series at the Central Broward County Park Stadium, today.

The hosts flopped spectacularly in the opener at Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad, losing by 68 runs before drawing level in the first of two T20Is at Warner Park in St Kitts, winning by five wickets last Monday.