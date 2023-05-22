Jason Mohammed produced a match-winning 41 not out off 13 balls yesterday as PowerGen Penal Sports secured a six-wicket, last-ball victory over Alescon Comets to move closer to booking their place in the semi-finals of the Premiership 1 T20 competition.
The second-round, Group B match at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba was reduced to a five-overs a side game with Comets posting 71 for six, before pushing PowerGen to the final ball of the match— Mohammed’s six sealing the win as they reached 75 for four.
Sent in to bat, Comets’ Shatrughan Rambaran smashed four sixes and three fours in a 12-ball 38.
And it looked like it would be Rambaran’s day after he picked up the big wickets of Evin Lewis (10) and Cephas Cooper (duck) in the first over of the chase.
Nicholas Ali then sent back Daniel Williams (9) and Damion Joachim (nought) in the third over, leaving PowerGen in trouble with 39 needed in the final two overs of the innings.
With most of their power hitters back in the dugout, PowerGen needed a special innings from someone.
And Mohammed delivered. He turned down a single off the first ball by Aamir Ali before slogging the left-arm spinner for four through mid-wicket.
The next two balls disappeared over mid-wicket and wide long on for sixes and the right-hander ended the over with a four and six to the long on region to bring the equation down to just 12 needed in the last over.
Ewart Nicholson (eight not out) got a four to start the final over from Nicholas Ali but it was Mohammed who ended it with a six off the final delivery as PowerGen clinched their second win of the tournament.
The second game of yesterday’s double-header saw Central Sports coming up against Profilbau Victoria United.
Summarised Scores:
Alescon Comets 71-6 (5 overs) (Shatrughan Rambaran 38; Uthman Muhammad 3/23, Damion Joachim 2/15) vs PowerGen Penal Sports 75-4 (5 overs) (Jason Mohammed 41 n.o.; Shatrughan Rambaran 2/11, Nicholas Ali 2/22) —PowerGen won by 6 wickets