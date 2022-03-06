Jason Mohammed made the difference yesterday as the Soca Kings won the battle of playoff contenders in the Dream 11 Trinidad T10 Blast yesterday at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy.
Mohammed made an unbeaten half-century as the Soca Kings just held off the Leatherback Giants to win by three runs in the day’s second match.
Man-of-the-Match Mohammed struck 50 off 22 deliveries to push the Soca Kings to 121 for four in their allotted overs after Leatherback Giants skipper Nicholas Pooran had asked them to take first strike.
Mohammed’s effort came after Soca Kings skipper Sunil Narine (12 off seven) and Leonardo Julien (20 off 16) had posted 50 for the first wicket in 22 balls.
In reply, the Giants seemed out of the hunt at 41 for four in the fifth over with captain Pooran (zero) already back in the dressing room.
But Red Force all-rounder Terrance Hinds took up the fight, blasting nine sixes and two fours in 73 off 28 balls before he fell in the last over (109 for six), the only one bowled by part-time bowler Julien. Thirteen runs were still needed for victory, but the Giants could only get nine more off the remaining four balls.
In the last game yesterday, the Giants rebounded from their narrow loss to the Soca Kings to beat the Scarlet Ibis Scorchers by 23 runs. Pooran hit an unbeaten 64 (27 balls) to lead his side to 144 for two. In reply, the Scorchers reached 121 for five.
In the day’s first match, Rayad Emrit won the Man-of-the-Match honours after scoring an explosive 19 runs and getting one wicket for 12, to lead Blue Devils to a five-wicket victory over the Cocrico Cavaliers.
Emrit struck two big sixes off Franklyn Rouse in the final over, which Blue Devils went into needing 13 runs for the win. Emrit then pushed a single off Rouse to complete the victory, his unbeaten 19 coming from just eight balls.
For Blue Devils, six batters all got into double figures, with Teshwan Castro (14), Steven Katwaroo (16), Jyd Goolie (20), Isaiah Rajah (18) and Navin Stewart (16), all contributing significantly to the victory.
Earlier, Cavaliers had won the toss and decided to bat, but managed just 109 off their ten overs. Navin Bidaisee top-scored with 37, while Dexter Sween got 36. Rouse also chipped in with 15 runs. Bowling for Blue Devils, Shaaron Lewis (two for 20) and Kerwin Sirju (two for 17) got two wickets apiece, while Emrit and Ansil Bhagan took one each.
SUMMARISED SCORES:
Soca Kings 121-4, 10 overs (Jason Mohammed 50 n.o.; Christopher Vincent 3/6) vs Leatherback Giants 118-6, 10 overs (Terrance Hinds 73; Chadeon Raymond 2/14, A Rambaran 2/17)
—Soca Kings won by three runs.
Cocrico Cavaliers 109-6, 10 overs (Navin Bidaisee 37, Dexter Sween 36; Shaaron Lewis 2/20)
vs Blue Devils 110-5, 9.3 overs (Jyd Goolie 20, Rayad Emrit 19 n.o.; Anderson Mahase 2/27)
—Blue Devils won by five wickets.
Leatherback Giants 144-2, 10 overs (Nicholas Pooran 64, Amir Jangoo 36, Aaron Alfred 30; Ricky Jaipaul 1/22)
vs Scarlet Ibis Scorchers 121-5, 10 overs (Eric Garcia 30, Daniel Williams 27, Tion Webster 23; J Jospeh 2/20)
—Leatherback Giants won by 23 runs.
2-37 (Steven Katwaroo - 3.5 ov), 3-55 (Jyd Goolie - 5.2 ov), 4-75 (Navin Stewart - 6.6 ov), 5-96 (Isaiah Rajah - 8.6 ov). Bowling: Dejourn Charles (1/10) Jon-Russ Jaggesar (1/25), Anderson Mahase (2/27), Navin Bidaisee (0/22), Franklyn Rouse (0/23).