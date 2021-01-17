Mohammed to act for Ramdhan at TTFA

The normalisation committee of the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) has appointed an acting general secretary in Amiel Mohammed.

Mohammed will now officially fill in for general secretary Ramesh Ramdhan, who was suspended by the FIFA-appointed normalisation committee chairman Robert Hadad in mid-2020.

In a release late on Saturday, the TTFA stated that, “consistent with the notice dated 9 September 2020, TTFA general secretary Ramesh Ramdhan has been suspended pending an enquiry.”

Mohammed has worked alongside the normalisation committee over the last few months and according to the TTFA release, “has maintained a high standard of organisational and football-oriented acumen. He has the full confidence of the normalisation committee to assist in the management of the general secretariat and any other role as mandated by the TTFA Constitution.”

The release also stated that the normalisation committee will be coordinating meetings with TTFA members to determine the individual challenges that clubs and associations are facing during the Covid-19 pandemic and in general football matters.

A general meeting of the TTFA at which members would be brought up to date and the financial state of the Association was also promised “in due course.”

