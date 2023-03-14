Mohammed vs Wilson in ‘Tranquil’ quarters

TWO-TIME national champions Nabeel Mohammed and Vaughn Wilson will square off in the men’s singles quarterfinals of the Sunshine Snacks Tranquillity Open Tennis Tournament, today, at the club’s courts, Victoria Avenue, St Clair.
Wilson had won four straight singles titles before defaulting the final of a tournament in his native Tobago with a slight injury last month, and it is a joke that he is seeded as low as No. 5 here.
However, Mohammed is not among those laughing as the 30-year-old who won the title when the event was last contested two years ago has ended up in his quarter of the draw.
To make matters worse, the top seed, who captured the doubles title for the fourth time – with Kristyan Valentine – last Friday, is nursing a shoulder injury and has not been able to generate any pace on his serve since the tournament in the sister isle.
Wilson, who allowed Mohammed just one game in the best performance of his career here in the 2021 semifinals, has been on fire in this draw, crushing both opponents without dropping a game.
However, the multiple Davis Cup player may still not be the favourite to go all the way with the United States-based Joseph Cadogan in the draw for the first time.
The 34-year-old, who was crowned national champ in 2017, has never lost a completed match to a player from this country, and he will oppose seventh-seeded teenager Jamal Alexis today in the last eight.
Former champs Richard Chung and Akiel Duke are probably still thanking their lucky stars that they ended up in the bottom half of the draw.
Second seed Duke will come up against Zachery Byng, who played a major role in Trinidad and Tobago reaching the final of the regional pre-qualifying tournament for the Junior Davis Cup tournament, in Guatemala, two weeks ago,
And in today’s other 3.30 p.m. quarterfinal, third seed Keshan Moonasar will tackle Chung, who had to settle for the silver medal in both doubles and mixed doubles last week.
Jordane Dookie, the 2021 First Citizens Sports Foundation Youth Sportswoman of the Year, who combined with Shane Stone and Chung’s mixed doubles partner Cameron Wong to lift the doubles trophies, did not drop a single game against Noami Mohammed in yesterday’s women’s quarters.
The second-seeded Wong also came up against a 13-year-old, and surrendered just two games to Em-Miryam Campbell-Smith, who had played alongside herself and Dookie in the Junior Fed Cup competition two weeks ago in Guatemala.
There was also an under-14 player in the last eight on the top half of the draw, and Shiloh Walker was beaten 6-2, 6-0 by under-18 player Charlotte Ready, yesterday.
Top seed Ella Carrington, runner-up in the event two years ago, was a 6-3, 6-2 winner over Catherine Campbell, a former top junior of the late 1990s, to secure the other place in tomorrow’s semis.