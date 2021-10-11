Shenelle Mohammed

SHE’S BACK: File photo from May 2017 shows Shenelle Mohammed in action at the National Tennis Championships, at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua. —Photo: ROGER SEEPERSAD

SHENELLE MOHAMMED made a triumphant return Sunday in the Chetwynd Club Tennis Tournament at the club’s premises, Upper St Vincent Street, Tunapuna.

The multiple national champion defeated defending champ Farah Chautilal 6-2, 4-6, 10/1 in the Division A quarter-finals. It was the first singles match in four years for Mohammed, who took a break to focus on studies after a sparkling 2017 season which included lifting the Tranquillity Open singles trophy for the third straight time.

In Sunday’s other quarter-final, national Under-14 and 16 champ Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph defeated national Under-12 champ Gabriella Prince 6-3, 6-3. This year’s Tranquil runner-up Ella Carrington and fellow 15-year-old Zara Ghuran are seeded first and second respectively, and they advanced to the semi-finals when the tournament served off the weekend before.

In the men’s equivalent draw, Kino Francis could not have dreamed of a better start in his quest to defend his title when he did not allow Rajesh Sharma a single game in their meeting for a place in the quarter-finals.

The left-hander is still not expected to go all the way this time, as the field is headed by the country’s two top-ranked players, Nabeel Mohammed and Akiel Duke, and he is only seeded fifth.

Third seed Keshan Moonasar was made to work surprisingly hard to defeat Askia Richards 7 6 (7/2), 6-3 and move into the last eight.

Ronald Robinson, Liu Chin and Isaiah Boxhill had reached the quarters the day before.

The fourth-seeded Robinson was a 7-5, 6-2 winner over Adisa Idemudia and No. 7 seed Chin whipped Kerry Ackie 6-2, 6-2. But the star of the day was Under-14 player Boxhill, who took down No. 8 seed Stefon Ramsingh 6-2, 6-3.

The second-seeded Duke had advanced since the weekend before, but Nabeel will have to wait another week as the final round of 16 match between the top seed and 14-year-old Nathen Martin has been pushed back to Saturday.

There is also singles action in the B and over-60 divisions, as well as men’s, women’s and mixed doubles events in the tournament.

