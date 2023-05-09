MNUFC2 hosted Chicago Fire FC II for their first home game of the 2023 season, earning a penalty kicks win, after draw against Chicago Fire II on Sunday night, featuring goals from Molik Khan and Patrick Weah in regulation time before a shootout.
MNUFC2 were able to capitalise on their scoring opportunities in the 14th minute, when Trinidadian Khan struck a right footed shot, first deflected by Fire II goalkeeper Mihajlo Miskovic, but Khan found the back of the net off the rebound, notching his first goal of the season.
Following Khan’s goal, the match was a topsy-turvy affair which ended in a 3-3 draw, sending the teams into a shootout from the penalty mark. The Twos came out on top, converting three attempts to Chicago’s two, with two big saves by Fred Emmings to put the home squad on top.
With the draw, MNUFC2 stand in sixth place in the MLS NEXT Pro Western Conference regular-season standings with a 3-2-2 record (W-L-D) and 12 points. MNUFC2 will travel to Starfire Sports Stadium in Tukwila, Washington to face the Tacoma Defiance on May 14.