Molino boost

KEVIN MOLINO is back in training and has made himself available for Trinidad and Tobago’s CONCACAF Gold Cup football qualifier against Montserrat in the United States on July 2.
Should T&T beat Montserrat, they will face the winners of a similar elimination match between Cuba and French Guiana for a spot in the group stage and an opening preliminary round match against regional giants Mexico.
For Angus Eve, T&T’s newly selected interim coach, the possible inclusion of 31-year-old Major League Soccer (MLS) midfielder Molino, is great news.
“It will be a major boost once he is available to come, the creative element and also the goal-scoring element he brings to the game and also the maturity and seniority,” said Eve. “The guys look up to him.”
Eve, 49, T&T’s most capped footballer, has been appointed interim coach until August, after replacing sacked locally-based former England international Terry Fenwick, following the team’s first round exit from Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying.
Eve’s immediate assignment is getting T&T into the group stage of the upcoming Gold Cup, the major tournament for national teams in the Caribbean, North and Central America.
Molino had his best MLS season in 2020 when scoring a best-ever 13 goals in 22 matches from midfield, a performance which saw him move from Minnesota United to MLS Cup Championship winners Columbus Crew ahead of the 2021 season. An early season injury has kept Molino out of action, but he is now back on the pitch.
“He said that he is back in full training,” Eve reported about Molino, “but we still have to write to his club and such.”
Eve also announced that he had finalised who will be his assistant coaches but was following protocol and awaiting an official announcement for the normalisation committee, the FIFA-appointed body currently running local football.
“From my end, the staff is finalised. I know the people, I proposed the people. They (normalisation committee) just doing whatever financial arrangement they have to make. Once that is finalised and the guys accept, we will make an announcement,” he said.
Eve also declared that he will consider all players in the current national team pool for selection before making his final decision on who to use in the Gold Cup qualifiers.
“I am not turning my back on anyone. All of the players in the squad are (eligible) and players such as Molino and so on, that wasn’t in the squad, are also up for selection,” he said.
Eve felt it was a great advantage to know all of the key players. Seniors Molino, Joevin Jones, Alvin Jones and Saudi Arabia-based captain Khaleem Hyland, are all from the Carenage district where Eve was originally from. He has also worked with many of the others.
“Except for (Nicklas) Frenderup and (Daniel) Phillips, who are born outside, most of our players would have done all their development here and then gotten contracts abroad, so I know them,” said Eve.
“I have been coaching grassroots, colleges league and also at the Pro League level, so I actually know the players,” explained the coach. “I would have worked with most of the players at some stage or coached against them.”